Ravens Legend Joe Flacco Talks Emotional Return
It took Baltimore Ravens legend Joe Flacco over six years to return to M&T Bank Stadium, but at long last, it finally happened.
Flacco, now the starting quarterback for the rival Cleveland Browns, into Baltimore for an AFC North matchup against the Ravens in Week 2. It was understandably an emotional day for the 40-year-old, especially early on, but he didn't let it affect his game.
"I've been here so much. I know that's easy to talk about, but we're professionals, and you have to be able to go out there and play the game without really having that be a part of it, and I think I was," Flacco told reporters after the game. "Yes, it was cool to see some ex-teammates, but you get to do that here and there, depending on where you go anyway, because you're playing against guys that you've played with."
"I've said it all week; this place is a special place to play. The fans here are unbelievable, but beyond that, it's a football game," he continued. "When you go out there and strap it up, there is no mistaking what football is, and you've got to be ready to go. So, I felt like I was today."
Most of Flacco's reunions came before the game. He not only caught up with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh just before kickoff, but also longtime tight end Dennis Pitta, who wore the perfect shirt for the occasion.
Once the game kicked off, though, it was unfortunately a tough day at the office for Flacco. He finished the game completing 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception, which Nate Wiggins returned 60 yards to set the Ravens up on the 5-yard line. He also had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter, which Roquan Smith returned for a 64-yard touchdown.
However, the result didn't affect how he viewed his return to Baltimore.
"I think you always want to go give people a tough game and come out on the good side of it," Flacco said. "Anytime you lose, I don't think there is any way to make it better or worse. You definitely feel a little bit embarrassed when you lose like this, but that's part of what you have to deal with when you're in this league. We're all fortunate to be in the positions we are in. I hope that we can realize that and just get back to work and prove that this was an anomaly and that it won't happen again."
