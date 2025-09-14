Ravens Star Reflects on Relationship With Joe Flacco
Week 2's game against the Cleveland Browns will mark the start of the Baltimore Ravens' 30th-anniversary festivities, and the fact that Joe Flacco will be in the building.
Of course, Flacco was the Ravens' starting quarterback from his rookie season in 2008 to 2018 and led the team to great success. The highlight of his career was the 2012 postseason, when he threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Ravens to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Now starting for the rival Cleveland Browns, Flacco will make his return to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since the Ravens traded him away in 2019. There aren't many Ravens left from the Flacco era, but offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley - the longest-tenured player on the roster - is looking forward to seeing his old quarterback once again.
"It's always great seeing Joe," Stanley told reporters Friday. "Joe has been a great quarterback for me. He's been a great leader. It'll be nice to see him."
Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was still just a youngster during the final years of the Flacco era. He still adjusted to the NFL quickly, though, and he credits Flacco for helping him in that regard.
"I think [Flacco] was just always making sure I was calm and situated, especially when I was young, when I was a rookie," Stanley said. "[He always] made sure he just kept everything under control and had his composure. He's a really great guy at the end of the day."
The fact that Flacco is still playing at the age of 40, and playing fairly well at that, is surprising to many who've followed the NFL. After all, no one would've predicted that when the Ravens benched him in favor of a rookie Lamar Jackson back in 2018.
However, Stanley isn't surprised in the slightest to see Flacco still playing.
"No, I'm not surprised," Stanley said. "I know how much Joe loves the locker room and the brotherhood, so I'm not surprised that he's still playing out there."
Flacco has played against the Ravens just once before, which came as a member of the New York Jets back in Week 1 of 2022. He completed 37 of 59 passes for 309 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 24-9 loss.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!