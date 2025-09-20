Ravens Lose Pro Bowl DT vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike for their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions as he deals with a neck injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced.
"I really can't share any details on the injury itself, but it's something that they're looking at," Harbaugh told reporters. "He came up with some symptoms after the game, nothing specific from the game [against the Cleveland Browns] where we saw it actually happen, but they're dealing with the symptoms and they're testing right now so he will be ruled out for this game and they're going to try to get to the bottom of it."
When asked if Madubuike could land on injured reserve, Harbaugh said: “I can’t really comment on it right now. I don’t know enough to say.” If the Ravens do place him on injured reserve, he would miss a minimum of four games.
Madubuike, 27, has emerged as the Ravens' best defensive linemen over the past couple of years. The Texas A&M product broke out in a big way in 2023, recording a career-high 13 sacks to lead all defensive linemen and earn his first Pro Bowl selection. That breakout performance also earned him a four-year, $98 million extension, cementing himself as a star at his position.
On paper, Madubuike took a step back in 2024 with just 6.5 sacks on the season, and three of those came in one game. However, he was double-teamed at a far higher rate than he was before, and drawing so much attention allowed his teammates on the edge - most notably Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh - to get home plenty of times. The Ravens finished the season with 54 sacks, the second-most in the league, and he played a large part in that.
So far, Madubuike is off to a strong start this season with two sacks in as many games. Unfortunately, his strong start is now on hold.
With Madubuike out, Harbaugh expects Aeneas Peebles - a sixth-round rookie out of Virginia Tech - to get more playing time up front.
"I know he's going to play hard and get after it, and I've got a feeling he'll make a few plays," Harbaugh said.
The Ravens host the Lions for their first home game on "Monday Night Football" since 2021.
