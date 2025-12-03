Should Ravens Consider Moving on From John Harbaugh?

Most Baltimore Ravens fans can acknowledge that the 2025 season has not gone the way they hoped, as they find themselves in a compromising position.

After a 1-5 start, the Ravens have battled back to win five of their last six games, putting them at 6-6 and tied for first place with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore is coming off an ugly 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which has brought up uncomfortable conversations about Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright said on the show First Things First that he believes Harbaugh should not be comfortable in his job for the last five regular season games, or even if they make the postseason.

“John Harbaugh should be coaching for his job the rest of the year…Even if they make the playoffs and then get clocked, and if they look like this in the playoffs, I don’t know how Baltimore can run it back again.”

Should Harbaugh be worried about his job security after 2025 season?

Throughout his 18 seasons as the head coach, Harbaugh has certainly had his challenging seasons, but he has only had two losing seasons with the team. He's gone 178-110 as the head coach in the regular season and 24-13 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl title.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A lot of what happened this season was entirely out of Harbaugh's control, with the crazy number of injuries that held the team back. Losing players like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley, and more for multiple games doesn't give the head coach much of a chance to be successful.

Ravens fans might be nervous at this point, as the offense's recent struggles have been noticeable. Most of that is coming from Jackson, who has gone four straight games of completing under 60% of his passes and throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions in that span.

Baltimore is undoubtedly going to be tested late in the season with two matches against the Steelers, one against the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. Harbaugh has the challenging task of getting his team ready.

Sure, it's okay to start wondering what the future holds and whether Harbaugh should be leading this team for much longer, but the real question is: who will be the next head coach? Baltimore is going to have a hard time trying to find someone who can lead a team like Harbaugh can.

