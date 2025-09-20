Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Monday Night Football Dominance
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming one of the best quarterbacks of all time. After all, the two-time MVP currently boasts the highest passer rating in NFL history and holds the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, a special combination to say the least.
Jackson has been pretty dominant in most situations, but nowhere more so than on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." He has a 7-2 record in nine Monday night games in his career, but more impressively, has 22 passing touchdowns without a single interception.
When asked earlier this week about his historic dominance on Monday nights, Jackson said he hasn't paid much mind to it.
"No, if anything, I'm going to try to keep it going, if I am playing well," Jackson told reporters. "I don't pay attention to it."
However, Jackson still offered a potential explanation for why he's played so well on Mondays.
"Probably that extra rest day. I'd say that," Jackson said. "Probably the extra rest day [and getting to watch] extra film. [You have extra time to] get a good feel for who we are playing against and go from there."
Ironically, Jackson said he didn't get to watch many Monday night games while growing up, as his mother would make him go to bed before school the next day. Now, millions are watching him dominate in prime time in the same situation.
Week 3's matchup against the Detroit Lions will mark the Ravens' first home game on "Monday Night Football" since 2021, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a thrilling comeback. With the Ravens also breaking out their all-black uniforms, the atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium should be nothing short of incredible.
"You enjoy the atmosphere," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It is tough to play on the road on Monday night. It's always exciting. We've done pretty well on the road on Monday night. We have a pretty good record, but [with] the home games, you have your crowd. That's really what it boils down to. You have your crowd, and I hope they're out there. I expect them to be out there like they always are and be really into it, be loud and really make it tough [for Detroit].
"The Lions do a lot of communicating at the line. They do a lot of communicating on offense. They try to get in the right play, try to move you around and things like that. Our defense is going to have to cope with that as well, but I'd like for it to be tough on them to do that."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!