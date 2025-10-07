Ravens Moving Forward to Rams Game
The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to flush out their latest loss against the Houston Texans with a game against the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 6.
The Rams represent the fifth playoff opponent on the Ravens' schedule in six weeks, adding onto Baltimore's gauntlet, but the team wants to put its past struggles behind them going into the week.
"Man, [we're] trying to be 1-0 next week," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said. "Obviously, [we need to] learn from the mistakes that we had this week. [It's important for us to] understand what we have to clean up [and] what we have to get better at. [We need to] have a real heart-to-heart with everybody, and even with yourself in the mirror, and just [start] getting ready for the [Los Angeles] Rams."
The Ravens fell 44-10 to the Texans at home, marking their second-worst loss in the John Harbaugh era. Simply put, the team needs to move forward and drop all of the baggage weighing them down.
The Ravens through five weeks have not put out a product that resembles the brand of football they want to play, but it takes just one game to move past it. Likely hopes the Ravens can address their mistakes and put it behind them as they try to beat the Rams.
"I'll say to just be honest when you watch the film," Likely said. "At the end of day, everybody understands that you're in the NFL for a reason. You're one of the best in the world at what you do. So, if you feel like you played your best game, and you can look yourself in the mirror and go to sleep at night saying that, then get ready for the Rams. If you didn't [play your best game], watch the film, learn what you have to do, and just come back and run it."
Many Ravens will find mistakes in their film reviews this week, so it will take a collective effort from that group in order to get things back to the way they were last season.
If the Ravens can come into the week with a fresh mindset, it will increase their chances of coming back to beat the Rams.
