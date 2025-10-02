Ravens HC Frustrated By Mounting Injuries
Those following the Baltimore Ravens have real questions to ask about the health of the Baltimore Ravens, and though head coach John Harbaugh has some of the answers, it's not difficult to see where he's been overwhelmed with the nonstop injury updates.
They lost the majority of their starting cornerbacks at some point during their 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a deflating defeat that emptied the team of numerous star contributors while acting as yet another pitfall at the hands of their eternal foils.
Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins both went down during regulation, and the media were sure to ask about their status heading into Week 5. Harbaugh, having spent days fielding a steady stream of the same old questions with varying updates, allowed his frustration to mount.
His citation of the injury report in refusing to personally update as few injuries as possible started with inquiries pertaining to Lamar Jackson, who suffered his own hamstring issue during the game's even more-lopsided second half, set the stage for his Wiggins-related response. “Why don’t we wait until tomorrow?” he asked the media.
Wiggins missing any time would be another serious blow to a team that can't afford any more long-term absences, as they've already announced that star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike won't be rejoining the team for the rest of the season as he tends to a neck injury he suffered in Week 2. Wiggins, who's all the way out in the secondary, is growing increasingly-necessary not only as a young Pro Bowler, but also as insurance for his positional partners with significantly more miles on their tires.
Humphrey hasn't looked as spry as usual, and free agent signee Jaire Alexander has yet to take the field for the team since Week 1. The oft-injured former star didn't look ready to contribute in a rocky debut with his new team, and Harbaugh's spent the weeks since by giving him weekly chances to test his body. At least on Alexander's front, Harbaugh had some positive updates.
"He's getting closer," the coach confirmed. "Whether he'll be ready for this week or not, we'll see...he practiced today."
Harbaugh remains deep in the forest, though, even if Alexander is miraculously able to return to Sunday action while replicating anywhere near the production of one of the starters ahead of him in the depth chart. His team is feeling some of the worst injury fortune of the season, and he's the one tasked with leading them back to contention while fighting a harsh uphill battle.
