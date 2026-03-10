John Harbaugh Clearly Wants Last Laugh Over Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens haven't enjoyed many splashy free agency additions since players were allowed to choose their next homes earlier this week. In fact, they've suffered from a greater loss-to-gain ratio of any NFL franchise, watching seven unrestricted players depart on the first day of legal tampering while adding just one outsider in veteran guard and former Raven John Simpson.

And among the new destinations that the recent Ravens have picked for themselves, one poach artist stands above the rest in already haunting Baltimore fans. John Harbaugh is looking to build up the New York Giants as the organization's new head coach, and he's already convinced three of his old on-field pieces to aid his cross-conference transition.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants coach John Harbaugh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He wasn't coy about his additions, either, taking two of the better players at their respective positions nearly-immediately upon free agency's noon opening. Isaiah Likely, no longer in Mark Andrews' shadow, has a chance to debut as the Giants' go-to tight end, and Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout made himself the league's highest-paid punter in netting over $4 million annually over three years, a reminder that Harbaugh's roots lie in special teams.

Day eventually turned to dusk and moves started slowing down, but that didn't stop the Giants from continuing to have their way with his cap-strung former team. He nabbed a little more safety help in Ar'Darius Washington, a third-consecutive bet on a player who could still have his best years ahead of him.

The special liking he's taken to emptying his recent employers of their chest of productive free agents hasn't gone unnoticed by the rest of the NFL world, and considering the situations of the two teams involved, his appeal is rooted in some reality.

The Ravens' Tough Spot

Baltimore's front office didn't have nearly as much financial leeway as the Giants clearly had, the most surface-level explanation for their contrasting recruitment success to kick off free agency.

But it's not as if the Ravens hadn't telegraphed major change coming for next season, having fired Harbaugh in welcoming the fresh-faced Jesse Minter's defensive specialization. He's never been a head coach before, though, just as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's yet to ever enjoy full play-calling responsibilities, potentially frightening points when players are comparing the new administration to a proven CEO coach in Harbaugh.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ravens are set on consolidating Lamar Jackson's prime and returning to contention, but they'll have to manage responsibilities without much help from those who've headlined his supporting cast in seasons prior. And unfortunately for them, the Giants had the same idea on an even younger timeline, and added to that team-wide youth at the direct expense of Harbaugh's old friends.

