Ravens' Tyler Huntley Among Biggest NFL Winners
Most Baltimore Ravens fans expected backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to step in for Lamar Jackson and at least perform better than Cooper Rush has in the last two games. Huntley ended up exceeding expectations.
Huntley completed nearly 77% of his passes in the game for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also added 53 yards on the ground as the Ravens took down the Bears 30-16.
It was as impressive of a performance as anyone could have expected from the one time Pro Bowler. Huntley did so well that Bleacher Report's staff named him the biggest winner from the game.
"Huntley deserves so much credit for stabilizing the Ravens' lineup after being signed to the active roster just two days prior," they wrote.
"A question should be raised about why Baltimore stuck with Cooper Rush as long as it did when Huntley is clearly a better fit. The move to Huntley didn't come too late, though. He threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, while adding 53 rushing yards. Clearly, Huntley comes out of this contest as the Ravens' QB2 in case Jackson experiences any setbacks."
Huntley shined when the Ravens needed him the most
This was a Ravens team that had lost four straight games and was on the edge of being completely out of the playoffs. Huntley was able to give them the spark they needed.
For one, the most crucial thing Huntley did in the game, as every coach asks of their backup, is to protect the football. The Ravens walked out with zero turnovers after having six in the last two games combined.
Despite saying they had been game-planning for Jackson to be the starter, Chicago had no answers for Huntley and the running game. The Ravens with 177 yards on the ground and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
Baltimore looked like a completely different team than when Rush was running the offense. A lot of it has to do with the defense mainly being healthy again and playing better as a unit.
A massive amount of credit has to be given to Huntley. He's the perfect fit for the offense and complements Derrick Henry well in the running game.
This was the kind of performance the Ravens needed to start to turn their season around. It was a statement win against a team that was previously riding a four-game winning streak.
It's a short week for the Ravens as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins, with Jackson expected to be back at quarterback. After Huntley's play against Chicago, though, if Jackson isn't 100%, it may not be a bad idea to let him keep playing for one more game.
