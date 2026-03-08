Ravens Re-Sign Former Pro Bowl Backup For Lamar Jackson

Just when it seemed like the Baltimore Ravens likely wouldn't be making any more impactful moves ahead of the start of the new league year after swinging the massive trade to acquire five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby, they made an underrated, yet essential move to secure another premium position.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has agreed to a re-sign Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million. It will keep one of the top backup signal callers in the league from hitting the open market and secure a proven insurance policy behind two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson on the depth chart.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/ES1pEwxzlu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

After having to learn the hard way about the value of having a quality backup with a skillset that is not only comparable to their starters but is better suited to thrive in the modern NFL last season, the Ravens aren't going down that road again be keeping Huntley.

Ravens make-up for major error with underrated signing

Last offseason, general manager Eric DeCosta made the most significant investment at the No. 2 quarterback spot since they brought in former Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner, Robert Griffin III to be a mentor to Jackson during his first few years in the league. However, they did so by signing former Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush, to a two-year deal worth up to $6.2 million.

At the time, it was celebrated by many because Rush had established himself as one of the more capable reserve quarterbacks in the league during his time filling in for four-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott. Yet the schematic fit never seemed right given that the former undrafted free agent out Missouri wasn't a mobile quarterback which meant that a signifcant part of the Ravens playbook would not be accessible if he had to come into a game or fill in for a stretch.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what came to pass during what was a tumultuous season for Jackson's health and the Ravens as a team. The three-time First Team All Pro and face of the franchise missed four games with a hamstring injury and was suffered a litany of other ailments for the remainder of the season.

While the offense was woefully ineffective with Rush under center, going 0-2 and averaging just 6.5 points a game, they were not only rejuvenated but operated at their highest efficiency of the season when Huntley replaced him as the Ravens primary backup. He led the team to a pair of season-saving wins and their only two over winning opponents. This re-signing all but certainly guarantees that the Ravens will be moving from Rush this offseason.

