Ravens' Ray Lewis Among Century's Greatest Athletes
Even more than a decade after his retirement, Ray Lewis remains the most iconic player in Baltimore Ravens history and among the most iconic defensive players in NFL history as well.
A 1996 first-round pick out of Miami and one of the first picks in Ravens history, Lewis spent his entire 17-year career in Baltimore and cemented himself as the greatest to ever wear purple and black. He finished his career with 12 Pro Bowl appearances, seven first-team All-Pro selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and two Super Bowl rings, along with a Super Bowl MVP award in 2000. With his laundry list of accolades, it's no surprise that Lewis was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility.
So when ESPN releases a ranking of the greatest athletes of the 21st Century, Lewis is inevitably going to appear somewhere. The second part of said ranking released on Tuesday, which saw Lewis come in at No. 61.
"Lewis redefined the middle linebacker position as a three-down defender who made plays from sideline to sideline. His ability to make teammates around him better established a storied tradition of defense in Baltimore. From 2000 to '12, the Ravens' defense ranked among the top three in the NFL in seven of the 10 seasons in which Lewis played at least six games," ESPN's Jamison Hensley writes.
Lewis is the second Raven to appear on the list so far. The other is former Baltimore safety Ed Reed, another Miami product who became a Ravens icon alongside Lewis.
For many, Lewis is the textbook example of what a middle linebacker should be. However, his ability to lead a defense and a team as a whole is arguably even more impressive.
"Before we get to his play, Ray is the greatest leader in team sports history," former Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe told ESPN. "No one is even close."
It helps that Lewis was also an eccentric personality, between his signature dance before games and his general passion for the game.
No matter how long it's been since his retirement, Lewis will continue to be an icon in Baltimore and across the entire sports world.
