Ravens Place RB on PUP List
The Baltimore Ravens have placed second-year running back Keaton Mitchell on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) list ahead of training camp, the team announced on Monday.
As an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina, Mitchell became a key part of the Ravens' offense by the middle of his rookie season. The 22-year-old played in just eight games as a rookie (two starts), but managed to rack up 396 yards and two touchdowns on an excellent 8.43 yards per attempt. He added another home-run threat to the backfield, and the Ravens' offense was at its best when he was on the field.
Unfortunately, Mitchell's impressive rookie season came to a premature end when he suffered a torn ACL during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17.
The good news is that his recovery seems to be going well. Head coach John Harbaugh said in May that Mitchell is on or ahead of schedule, even if he won't be back to start the season.
"It's not a come back during training camp or first game type of thing," Harbaugh said. "I think we all know that. It's sometime during the season. It's not like right around the corner. We shouldn't be biting our fingernails, [wondering] is he going to get back.
"But I will say he's on schedule, maybe ahead of schedule. He's doing really well. He's always got a smile on his face. He's going to start jogging on the Alter-G (treadmill) next week. So that's a positive thing and we'll see where it goes."
When Mitchell does return, he'll hopefully provide the same explosive rushing he did as a rookie, this time behind a bruiser in Derrick Henry.
Additionally, the Ravens placed rookie edge rusher Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick out of Penn State, on the non-football injury list on Monday.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!