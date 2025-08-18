Ravens Rookie OT to Miss Regular Season Time
The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a few notable injuries as they enter the final week of the preseason, but most of those injuries are fairly recent. However, the injury that has been plaguing rookie Emery Jones Jr. is anything but.
Jones, a third-round pick out of LSU, has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery for months now months now, so he hasn't even really had the chance to suit up at all. The Ravens placed him on the non-football injury (NFI) list last month, and while they can activate him at any time prior to the roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 26, it seems that won't come for a while.
On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jones would miss the start of the start of the regular season as he continues to rehab from surgery. If Jones remains on the NFI list after the cutdown, he will miss at least the first four games of the season, though he would not count against the 53-man roster.
"He's not going to make it to the start of the regular season," Harbaugh told reporters. "I would say the doctor, the surgeon, best I could tell you is he wants to be sure it's fully right, and that's the way it should be, we respect that. And so it's going to take a little longer, so we won't be counting on him early on in the season."
Jones, who started 36 games at right tackle over three seasons at LSU, was not expected to start for the Ravens as a rookie, but he was slated to play a notable depth role. After the draft, Harbaugh said that the team views him as a swing tackle, essentially meaning he could line up anywhere when needed.
"We see [Jones] as a possible swing guy," Harbuagh told reporters on April 25. "That's why I thought the pick was so good that [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] made. He's got the chance to be a swing backup tackle for us right away, but he also has a chance to go in there at guard and play. So, we're going to put him in at guard too, see how he does, and just get a feel for him once he starts practicing, get a feel for where he can help us, and we think he play guard and tackle."
The Ravens begin the regular season on Sept. 7 when they face the Buffalo Bills in a playoff rematch. If Jones starts the season on the NFI list, he will be eligible to return in Week 5 for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans on Oct. 5.
