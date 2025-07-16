Ravens Rookie to Miss Start of Training Camp

Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their rookies as training camp gets underway.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State offensive lineman Emery Jones (OL21) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
One Baltimore Ravens rookie isn't quite ready to return to action as the team gets set for training camp.

With Ravens rookies reporting to the facility on Tuesday, third-round offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. will have to watch from the sideline after being placed on the Non-Football Injury List, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The former LSU Tigers star missed mandatory minicamp as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery.

Zrebiec reports that there is now concern if Jones Jr. will be ready for the start of the 2025 season. Fortunately, he can be activated off of the NFI list at any point prior to the 53-man roster cuts later this offseason.

"(Ravens head coach John) Harbaugh said last month that he wouldn't be ready for start of camp. The bigger question is whether Jones will be ready for start of season," Zrebiec wrote on X.

Following the draft, Harbaugh said that the coaching staff thinks Jones Jr. can play at both the guard and tackle spots.

"We see him as a possible swing guy," Harbaugh said. "That's why I thought the pick was so good that [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] made. He's got the chance to be a swing backup tackle for us right away, but he also has a chance to go in there at guard and play. So, we're going to put him in at guard too, see how he does, and just get a feel for him once he starts practicing, get a feel for where he can help us, and we think he play guard and tackle."

With Ravens rookies at the facility, they will have time to continue getting acclimated before the veterans arrive on Tuesday, July 22.

Baltimore begins the preseason on Aug. 7 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

