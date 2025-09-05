Baltimore Ravens On SI Staff Predictions for 2025 Season
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 season with sky-high expectations, but also a ton of pressure. With the sheer amoung of talent on this roster, anything less than a Super Bowl would be a disappointment, even if head coach John Harbaugh disagrees.
Everyone knows the postseason is the true challenge for this team, but with that said, here's our Baltimore Ravens On SI staff predictions for the 2025 campaign.
Jon Alfano
If there was any time for Baltimore to finally break through and win a championship, it's now. The Ravens' roster feels about as close to flawless as possible in the modern NFL, as they're swimming with talent at nearly every single position. It's obviously not perfect, no roster is, but this is absolutely a championship team on paper.
Even with another pretty difficult schedule, the Ravens should be one of the NFL's best regular season teams once again. However, everyone knows that's not what matters at this point.
Baltimore obviously wants to win as many games as possible, and it should be able to win the vast majority of them, but it's the postseason that really matters.
Record: 13-4
Josh Reed
Even after trimming their roster down to the final 53, the Ravens still have arguably the most talented and deep roster in the league and will finish with one of the best records when it’s all said and done. Despite facing a gauntlet to open the season with five of their first six games coming against teams that didn’t just make the playoffs last year but also won their divisions and were one of the final eight standing on Divisional round weekend, they’ll be 5-1 heading into their Week 7 bye. They’ll make AFC North history by becoming the first team to ever three-peat as division champs, sweeping the two Ohio teams and splitting with the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers because they’ll be resting the bulk of their starters for the Week 18 regular season finale.
The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC will run through Baltimore for the second time in three years, and this time around, the Ravens won’t be letting anyone celebrate on their home turf as they’ll be the ones to finally get over the hump and punch their tickets to Santa Clara, California for a date with destiny on February 8, 2026.
Record: 14-3
Henry Brown
I'm predicting another 12-5 record for the Ravens; the roster unquestionably improved, but their historically fortunate injury luck will be tough to replicate, as we're already starting to see with several key contributors looking like they'll be questionable to suit up in Week 1. The team's due for a few annual gut punches from their typically-gritty AFC North matchups, as well as the various contenders dotting their first-place schedule. Their season opener against the Bills is as close to a toss-up as they can ask for, and they'll still have the Chiefs and all of the NFC North waiting for them further down the road.
This team is as serious of a threat to contend for the championship as they've been during the Jackson era, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they'll run through the top-heavy conference.
Record: 12-5
Aaron Becker
The Ravens enter Week 1 with one of the most talented rosters in the league once again and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with a chip on his shoulder after falling just short of his third such award last season. Injuries seem to be the only thing that can slow this team down and it’s entering the year healthy, outside of tight end Isaiah Likely, who is expected to be back sooner rather than later with a foot injury.
Only time will tell if 2025 will be the year the Ravens finally get over the hump in the playoffs and reach their Super Bowl expectations, but they should be very much in the mix and make yet another deep run in the playoffs.
Record: 12-5
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!