Ravens Playoff Chance May Be Slipping Away

The Baltimore Ravens are sitting at 6–6, and the reality is pretty simple: this is the stretch that’s either going to save their season or bury it. When your final five games include three divisional matchups and the best team in the NFL, you don’t get many second chances.

Pittsburgh is 6–5, Cincinnati is 4–8 but always plays Baltimore like it’s January, the Patriots are 10–2 and rolling, Green Bay is 8–3, and then it’s the Steelers again. That’s a gauntlet for any team, but especially for a Ravens squad that’s been inconsistent, banged up, and depending way too much on Lamar Jackson to patch every leak on the roster.

And with the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the league, Baltimore can’t afford even one slip-up, especially in the AFC North games. One loss in those divisional matchups and the playoff odds drop from slim to barely breathing.

The offense is the biggest concern right now because it just doesn’t look like it has an identity. Todd Monken has had bright moments and dark moments this season with his creativity and playcalling, and that inconsistency has turned Lamar Jackson into a handicapped version of himself. He’s been hurt, missing some practices but still suiting up for games, and he’s not being used the way he thrives.

The run-pass balance has been inconsistent at times, and the overall rhythm of the offense has struggled to find a groove. Injuries have also taken a toll, limiting options and production in the passing game. Week 13 highlighted these struggles: Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman combined for just two catches for six yards.

These are your top receivers, and they weren’t able to make an impact. When the quarterback is asked to do so much and the supporting cast can’t fully step up including Jackson, it’s a tough formula to beat teams above .500, let alone one of the best teams in the league.

The Ravens have squeaked out wins against losing teams all year, and even those felt harder than they should’ve been. That doesn’t translate well to a Patriots team at 10–2 or a Packers squad that’s been one of the hottest teams in the NFC. The truth is the Ravens haven’t shown they can beat good teams consistently, and this schedule doesn’t offer many places to hide.

If the offense doesn’t fix itself immediately and the injuries keep piling up, it’s hard to picture Baltimore coming out of this with the record they’ll need. This stretch isn’t just difficult; it’s defining. And right now, it feels like the window is closing fast.

