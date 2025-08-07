Ravens Take Unique Approach in Addressing Turnover Problem
The Baltimore Ravens have shot themselves in the foot throughout most of, if not all of, their recent playoff losses, and by far the most damaging way they've done so is via turnovers.
In almost every recent playoff game, the Ravens have had at least one ill-timed turnover. Just to name a few, there was Tyler Huntley's goal-line fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, Zay Flowers' goal-line fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and Mark Andrews' fumble that killed a promising drive against the Buffalo Bills in 2024, all of which occurred in the fourth quarter of their respective games.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Ravens have turned the ball over 10 times in seven postseason games over the past five years, and their turnover differential of minus-8 is the worst in the league. Only the Chiefs have more turnovers in that same time span, and they've played in 16 postseason games.
So, how do the Ravens solve the issue? Well, Graziano detailed John Harbaugh and co.'s unique method of doing so.
"All around the team facility are large-screen TVs that, in past years, would have shows on them. 'SportsCenter,' stuff like that," This year, those same TVs are showing practice tape. But not just any practice tape.
"Harbaugh and his coaches pick out specific highlights from each day's practice and cut them up to fit into different categories, such as 'Tackling,' 'Pursuit,' 'Ball Assault' and 'Convoy.' They grade each player in each practice in each category and designate the day's 'winner' in each. So if a player is stopping by the cafeteria to grab a bottle of Gatorade on his way to a meeting, he could look up and see his or one of his teammates' highlights from the previous day's practice presented as an example of what coaches are looking for."
Asked why he chose such an approach, Harbaugh said it's important to get the message into his player's heads everywhere, not just on the field.
"The whole thing has been about the idea of intentionality," Harbaugh told Graziano. "Be intentional. We've talked about it before, but we've taken it to another level. These screens here, these are all intentional plays from practice. So they run on different screens around the building. I want it to be, in the biggest moment, not thought about. I want it to be just the way they play and the way they live. I want it to be in the background noise. Because we were really good on turnovers last year and then we turn the ball over in the divisional game."
The Ravens have generally been good about protecting the football during the regular season, so it may take time to see if Harbaugh and co.'s efforts bore fruit.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!