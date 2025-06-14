Jim Harbaugh Makes Fun of Ravens' John Harbaugh After Orioles Gaffe
Even in their early 60s, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh still enjoy making light-hearted jokes at each other's expense. So, when John was part of a humorous situation at a recent Baltimore Orioles game, Jim couldn't pass up the chance to poke fun at his older brother.
On Wednesday, John took in the Orioles' matchup against the Detroit Tigers with franchise icon Cal Ripken Jr., who holds the MLB record with 2,632 consecutive games played and spent his entire 21-year career with Baltimore. During the game, a foul ball landed between the two Baltimore sports icons behind home plate, though neither made a play for the ball.
After initially ending his media availability on Thursday, Jim came back to the podium to take a slight dig at his brother, all in good fun of course.
"I wasn't going to talk about it," Jim told reporters.
"That literally was a can of corn. That would be the lesson: keep your eye on the ball. But far be it from me to coach Cal Ripken, a great shortstop."
Jim noted that John was previously a "tremendous middle infielder," but those skills couldn't help him in this situation.
"He did not have his glove," Jim said about his brother.
On the field, John boasts a perfect 3-0 record against his younger brother, including a 34-31 win over Jim's San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Last season, Jim's first back in the NFL after nine years at Michigan, John's Ravens defeated his brother's Chargers 30-23 at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 25. That game took place just three days before Thanksgiving, so there may have been some interesting conversations at the Harbaugh family dinner.
