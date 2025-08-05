Ravens New Kicker Reacts to Perfect Outing
On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop got to take in the sights and sounds of M&T Bank Stadium for the very first time. It wasn't an actual game, but rather the team's annual stadium practice.
If his performance on Sunday is anything to go by, he'll get to kick in that venue for several years to come.
Loop, the first kicker the Ravens have ever drafted, was arguably the star of the show on Sunday. The sixth-round pick out of Arizona made all 11 of his field goal attempts, including a 60-yarder that drew a standing ovation from the fans.
Needless to say, it was a heck of a day for the rookie.
"Beautiful stadium, beautiful environment, I love the purple," Loop said. "The fans are great. It's such a passionate city for football."
Loop was in a competition with fellow rookie John Hoyland, an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, for the starting job. However, the Ravens released Hoyland on Saturday, leaving Loop as the only kicker left on the roster. Only time will tell if Baltimore made the right decision by calling the competition so soon, but Loop has certainly shown himself to be plenty capable.
"It was great. [Loop] did a nice job. He passed that test with flying colors," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "I'd say [he earned an] A++, and onto the next one. [I'm] so happy for him; just for him to get through that, and now he knows 'Hey, you know can do it, and you know how to do it, just like that.' And that's the kind of guy he is, I'm not surprised, but certainly very happy."
Loop had some ups and downs earlier in the offseason, but in possibly the biggest practice of training camp, he showed what he's really made of.
"He's going to be good. [His confidence] has got to skyrocket, right?" punter and holder Jordan Stout said. "Overall, he's a pretty confident guy in the first place. I think he's confident now in the best way possible."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!