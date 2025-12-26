Ravens Rookie Review: Tyler Loop Struggles in Biggest Moment

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2025 rookie class saw extended action in the team's inexcusable 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots, which dropped them two games behind the AFC North lead at 7-8. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was sixth-round defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles for the ninth time this season.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their most recent NFL regular-season game.

The first-round safety played under 90% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps for just the third time this season as he spent most of his time patrolling the backend and being the last line of defense when the Patriots ripped off a big gain on long catch-and-run plays, which led to his 3 solo tackles.

The second-round rookie saw a dip in playing time for the second week in a row, with his 34 defensive snaps being his fewest since the season opener. He still managed to flash as both an edge setter against the run as well as a pass rusher during his reduced action. Green blew up an extra offensive lineman that came across the formation, who held up the running back long enough for his teammates to rally to make a tackle for no gain. He also recorded an assisted tackle to limit Drake Maye to just 2 yards on a scramble and logged his 13th quarterback hit to force a deep incompletion, resulting in a third down and long.

For the fifth week in a row, the third-round rookie was active and saw action in multiple phases of the game for the first time in his career. He saw the bulk of playing time (13 snaps) on offense at left guard, where he finished the game in place of third-year pro Andrew Vorhees and recorded his first special teams snaps (3) of the season. Jones took the field late in the third quarter and played the entire fourth, helping the Ravens finish off a touchdown drive on his first five plays, all of which were runs.

"I thought Emery [Jones Jr.] played okay," head coach John Harbaugh said. "There's going to be plays that he's going to want back from a pass-protection standpoint, but he competed, he's tough. He looked like a young player, but he looked like a good, talented young player. So, I was really happy about that. But there's nuances involved there that he's going to want to keep improving on, but you improve on those things by playing. There's no question about that. And I believe he's got a great future."

OT Carson Vinson

In his third straight week being reinserted as the primary backup left tackle, the fifth-round rookie was back to playing exclusively on special teams, with all 5 of his snaps coming on field goal and extra point block units.

In the first faceoff between the only two kickers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, who came off the board just four picks apart, only one didn't miss a single kick, while the other had another miss that loomed large in the final outcome of the game. The Ravens' sixth-round rookie made all three of his extra points but was 1-of-2 on field goals. His failed 56-yard attempt in the third quarter that fell several yards short of the crossbar was a surprise given his reputation as a strong-legged kicker coming out of college, and had he made it, the Ravens would've needed a field goal instead of a touchdown on their final drive to win the game. Zay Flowers might've still fumbled anyway, but the point remains valid nonetheless.

"His timing on his start was off," Harbaugh said. "It just messed up his footwork a little bit and he ended up pushing it. He got under it a little bit, pushed it right, got a lot of rotation on it, which is why it came up short. I'm certain he's capable of making that kick, but it wasn't a good approach to the ball."

WR LaJohntay Wester

For the 12th time this season, the sixth-round rookie saw action in multiple phases of the game, with the bulk coming on special teams with 4 compared to just 2 on offense. Wester was used as both a punt and kick returner for the first time since Week 11 and was given an opportunity to perform both duties. On his lone punt return, he recorded 11 yards, and on his fifth kick return of the season, he picked up 20 yards.

The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State continued to play exclusively special teams in his 10th appearance of the season and recorded his 11th tackle of the year on a solo takedown of Patriots rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams on the Ravens' first kickoff of the game. Jackson also downed Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout's first punt of the game in the second quarter and his 19 snaps in the third phase of the game tied inside linebacker Jake Hummel and cornerback T.J. Tampa for the most on the team.

CB Keyon Martin

After being a healthy scratch last week, the undrafted rookie out of the University of Louisiana Lafayette appeared in his 13th game and played exclusively on special teams for just the third time this season. His 13 snaps in the third phase of the game tied second-year running back Rasheen Ali and fourth-year outside linebacker David Ojabo for the fourth-highest total on the team.

