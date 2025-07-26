Ravens Using Unique Tool in Kicking Competition
For the first time in 13 years, the Baltimore Ravens have a legitimate kicker competition in training camp.
After releasing Justin Tucker in May, the Ravens have two rookies - sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted free agent John Hoyland - battling it out for the starting job. So far, there doesn't seem to be a clear leader, though Loop likely has an edge due to Baltimore spending a pick on him.
When replacing someone like Tucker (even with his struggles last season and significant off-field issues this offseason), the Ravens need to make sure they get this decision right, and they're pulling out all the stops to do so. Throughout training camp, both kickers will wear GoPro cameras on their helmets to help coaches better evaluate each of their kicks.
"It's a little bit new," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Thursday's practice. "We see what he's [Hoyland] looking at, for one thing, but we also see his foot placement from that angle. I was just watching that with [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] the other day, and there's a certain type of an angle that you want to have the plant foot, and you want to have the kicking foot on the ball. You can see it from that angle better than anywhere. I think it helps the kickers with that, too, but it's kind of cool to see."
Hoyland was the first to wear the GoPro on Thursday, when he went 9-for-9 on field goals with a long of 43 yards. The Ravens plan to rotate kickers throughout training camp, so Loop has the camera on Friday.
"Yes, we have it all laid out," Harbaugh said. "He'll [Loop] be out there tomorrow. I know that. We've got a certain rotation for the deals, and we're not putting out a schedule though."
Regardless of who wins the starting job, the Ravens are in uncharted territory at the position. If the GoPros help them make what they feel is the correct decision, then they will absolutely use them to the fullest.
