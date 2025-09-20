Ravens Veteran WR Due for Bigger Role
At 33 years old, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' days of being a workhorse wideout are likely behind him. Or are they?
In two games this season, Hopkins, who signed with the Ravens back in March, has four receptions on as many targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Three of those receptions were incredible grabs, including a one-handed touchdown in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and two diving catches -one of which was a touchdown and the other put the Ravens on the goal line -in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.
As Hopkins looks to continue his strong start, offensive coordinator Todd Monken hinted that the veteran wideout could see a greater role in the offense going forward.
"Well, I'm excited for him and for us," Monken told reporters. "You can still see his ability to track the ball [and] make contested catches. That's obviously what he's done his whole career. We're just going to continue to get him up to speed. With every day, I think his packages are going to continue to grow as we keep going and moving forward. And we have to have that be the case, because he's a tremendous football player. The more we can get him on the field, the better we're going to be at moving forward."
Hopkins has emerged as the Ravens' main deep threat and contested catch specialist early in the season. Even when Rashod Bateman hopefully gets rolling after a quiet start, Hopkins' height advantage should ensure he has a distinct role in the offense going forward.
Many derided Hopkins and called him "washed" over the past year or so, and with how he's started his Ravens career, star running back Derrick Henry hopes those comments keep coming and motivating Hopkins to go out there and play his best.
"No, I think [Hopkins] has done this his whole career. Everybody knows that stigma, when you get up in age, all of a sudden, something has changed. But hopefully, they keep calling him 'washed' because that [stuff] has been working. We need it."
A five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins is undoubtedly one of the best receivers of the past decade or so. Even though he might not be the clear No. 1 option that he has been for most of his career, he's showing that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!