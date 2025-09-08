Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins Stuns With Highlight TD vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is making his debut with his new team in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and he's making quite the statement.
While Hopkins went without a catch in the first half against the Bills, he found his way onto the box score in the second half with one of the best grabs of his career that landed him in the end zone.
Hopkins caught the pass from Lamar Jackson that went 29 yards to the end zone for a score. It's the 84th touchdown of Hopkins' career as he helps the Ravens extend their lead to 15 points going into the fourth quarter.
Hopkins is no stranger to big moments, especially against the Bills. When playing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins caught a Hail Mary for a touchdown as time expired for the win against the Bills.
The Ravens have admired Hopkins from afar throughout his career and now they have a chance to reap the benefits of his actions.
"It's just the skillset that, gosh, you always saw you played against [DeAndre Hopkins]. He tore his jersey. Someone tore his jersey trying to defend him yesterday [in practice], and he still made the play anyway," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said during training camp.
"I accused him of cutting the stitches ahead of time to try to get calls, but I accused him of that when he was playing for Tennessee and for Houston. But no, he's the same guy, [and he] does the same things really, really well. Nate [Wiggins] was asking about covering him yesterday on that one low, red [zone] sideline play and, 'What could I have done?' When really, [I said], 'Honestly, Nate, there's nothing you could have done better. That was a great throw and a great catch by probably arguably one of the best who's ever done it.' He and guys like Anquan [Boldin] and [Derrick] Mason are good at those kind of plays right there [from players] that we've had here."
Hopkins and the Ravens will look to close out a victory against the Bills in the fourth quarter.
