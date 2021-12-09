Browns Have Advantage of Extra Week to Prepare for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Browns have the advantage of playing the Ravens in back-to-back games because of the timing of their bye week.

Baltimore emerged with a 16-10 victory against Cleveland in Week 12.

The Ravens lost a hard-fought game 20-19 to the Steelers the following week.

However, the Browns had the week off to prepare for a rematch with Baltimore.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not overly concerned with the perceived advantage.

"It’s not something that I’m really thinking about," Harbaugh said. "There are always challenges and difficulties that you have to deal with, whether it’s a schedule or whatever it is. So, we just deal with it and play the game."

Two weeks ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had three of his four turnovers in the first half that kept Cleveland in the game. However, the defense did not allow the Browns much room to maneuver and Baltimore escaped with the win.

The Browns (6-6) now get to play the Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium and are fighting for their playoff lives. This is also a key game for Baltimore, which is one game ahead of Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North.

“I know, the schedule is a little different this year," Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett said. "It’s definitely new to me. We’re about to play another team we just played two weeks ago. So, it’s going to be new. And they just played us, and I know they’re going to be like, ‘Yes, we just played these guys.’ But hey, we can’t control it. We’re just going to go out there in Cleveland, and hopefully, we get a ‘W.’”

The Browns had the league's top rush entering that Week 12 game against the Ravens but only managed 40 yards on 17 carries.

Running back Kareem Hunt only had seven carries in the first meeting because he was coming off an injury. Look for him and Nick Chubb, who had just eight carries in the last game, to get more opportunities. Hunt and Chubb are one of the NFL's best one-two punches in the backfield when they are healthy.

When asked whether he expects the Browns to run the ball more, Harbaugh replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see. We just have to defend whatever they come out and do. We’ll be ready for it.”

The Ravens are simply preparing for the Browns in their usual way and are not worried about the adjustments they might make coming off the bye. It wasn't a concern for Harbaugh.

“We just don’t have any more tape," Harbaugh said. "We’re basically looking at everything we did up until that game and then that game – that’s our information. So, we just study it. Toward the end of the season, teams are pretty much established in who they are, what they do [and] how they do it. Then, what are the wrinkles going to be? How are they going to attack your team? That’s really what we’re looking at. So, we’re just trying to figure that out and be prepared to play these guys this week.”