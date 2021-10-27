Mark Andrews Highest-Rated Ravens Player Through Seven Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews signed a lucrative contract extension with the team earlier this year and shown that was a wise investment.

Andrews is the highest-rated player for Baltimore (5-2) over seven games, according to Pro Football Focus,

Andrews is tied with Marquise Brown for a team-leading 37 receptions. He also has 516 yards receiving, second among tight ends behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce (533) with three touchdowns.

In September, the Ravens reached a four-year, $56 million extension with Andrews making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL over that span.

— Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is the second high-rated player on the team and is having an MVP-caliver season. Jackson has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores.

— Defensive end Calais Campbell is ranked third and is also having a dominant season with 27 tackles, a half-sack, and seven quarterback hits. Campbell is in the final year of his contract.

— Brown is ranked fourth and leads the Ravens with 566 yards receiving with six touchdowns. Brown has been explosive and made numerous plays downfield.

— Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is ranked fifth. Humphrey earned his first turnover of the season with an interception against the Bengals last week. He's looking to have an even better second half of the season.

“He’s had really good games, and this game right here … You go back to the week prior to this against the Chargers; he had to take [No.] 81 [Mike Williams]. He had to take him all by himself, and he did that, and did a really good job against him," secondary coach Chris Hewitt said. "And coming back here, [Ja’Marr] Chase got the best of him. But as far as what we’re talking about moving forward, it’s just [to] continue to keep on working on your technique; don’t stray from what your technique has gotten you to, to this point.

"And that’s just something we’ll continue to keep on stressing, because [when] you watch it from the first quarter to the fourth quarter, he changed what he was doing. He was really doing a really good job [in] the first quarter, and then [in the] fourth quarter, he kind of changed what he was doing, as far as technique-wise, and it hurt him."