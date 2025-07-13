NFL Recognizes Ravens Star's Dominance
Tyler Linderbaum may fly under the radar when compared to the Baltimore Ravens' other stars on offense, but his impact on the unit as a whole cannot be understated.
The No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Linderbaum has quickly emerged as one of the best centers in the league. He's helped pave the way for the league's best rushing offense in each of the past two seasons, and while he's not quite as dominant in pass protection, he's still done a very good job of keeping Lamar Jackson off the ground. It's no coincidence that he's earned Pro Bowl selections in back-to-back seasons.
Linderbaum, 25, has undoubtedly proved his worth to those around the league. The former Iowa star came in at No. 10 on a ranking of the best interior offensive linemen (guards and centers) from NFL coaches and executives, conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Ravens, known as one of the better draft-and-develop teams, have selected two offensive linemen in the first round since 2010: Ronnie Stanley (2016) and Linderbaum (2022). Stanley is a long-time top-10 recipient among tackles, and now Linderbaum joins the party," Fowler wrote. "Linderbaum -- who won a tiebreaker with Carolina guard Robert Hunt -- runs the show up the middle for the Ravens' top-ranked offense."
A veteran defensive coach said of Linderbaum: "Can do anything you want in the run game. Maybe the best center in the NFL in terms of that. A bit limited in pass pro, but you felt him in the run game -- strong and physical."
Opinions on Linderbaum seem a bit divided. On one hand, at least one evaluator left him off the top 10 entirely, and some said his shorter arms (31 1/8 inches) hold him back from time to time. On the other, at least one evaluator had him as the very best interior offensive lineman in the league.
Linderbaum is due for a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid, if not the highest-paid center in the league. With how well he's played thus far, it will be a price well worth playing.
