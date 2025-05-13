Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Shares Unbreakable Bond With Lamar Jackson
Over their seven years playing together, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley have obviously grown quite close, but their bond goes beyond what one would normally expect from teammates.
When Stanley dealt with two separate ankle injuries that caused him to miss nearly two full seasons, his quarterback was there for him every step of the way. Jackson has always been extremely supportive of his teammates, which shows just who he is as a person.
In his appropriately-titled Players' Tribune article "Powering Through," Stanley shared how much Jackson's support meant to him during a challenging time in his life.
"Outside of the house, I relied a lot on my family, who always had my back, first and foremost," Stanley wrote. "And one teammate I can talk about always having my back is Lamar Jackson."
"There were other guys who had my back, too. But 8 always had my back. I’ve never met a more authentic person in the NFL. He’s the face of the franchise and has all the pressure in the world on his shoulders. He's got every incentive to just be a Company Man, and instead he comes in every day like his genuine self. Not trying to fit any mold, an elite competitor with that childlike joy for the game. I love it."
It's one thing to share a close bond with teammates on the field, but it's another thing entirely to continue that bond when no one's looking. That's what separates the good teammates from the great ones, and clearly, Jackson is a great one.
"You can’t get through this stuff alone," Stanley wrote. "That’s my biggest message to you, if you can relate to my story."
With Stanley signing a three-year extension this offseason to remain in Baltimore through the 2027 season, he will thankfully continue to block for Jackson for the foreseeable future. However, it's a safe bet their bond will extend long after their playing days are over.
