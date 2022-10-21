Ravens — Browns Week 7 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous favorite over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

Here are the Predictions

Analysis: "The Ravens have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC North after previously beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore also traditionally plays well against Cleveland. There will be a sense of urgency among the Ravens players this week to get a win and move the season in a positive direction after three disappointing losses. The Browns are still trying to find their identity and are still dealing with the Deshaun Watson controversy, which can be a distraction."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Browns 22

Analysis: "It’s sad yet fitting that the analytically driven Ravens’ numbers are so much better than their record. Despite the big leads they’ve built, very little about their season has been consistent. Rashod Bateman’s return should help, but the Baltimore defense struggles to get big stops because of a lack of edge-rushing pressure. Look for Nick Chubb to get back on track, but the Browns’ poorly coached defense will cost them again."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Browns 23

Analysis: "The Ravens, frankly, are an unreliable play at the moment, struggling to hold big leads. Still, I’m expecting this to be something of a wake-up call for the entire team, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, in particular. The Browns struggle to stop the rush; Baltimore should take full advantage." — Lorenzo Reyes

The Picks

Reyes: Ravens 23, Browns 15

Safid Deen: Ravens 28, Browns 24

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 31, Browns 21

Analysis: "Since the Super Bowl era began, there have been 40 teams to hold double-digit leads in every game through the first six weeks of the season. The Ravens are the only one without a winning record. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews both appear banged up heading into Thursday's practice. Lamar's last three games have been night and day compared to his first three, so it's fair to wonder about some kind of hampering injury affecting his play. If he and Andrews play, this could be a shootout -- the Browns have the second-worst defense in the league, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. Baltimore is simply the middle of the league, but 24th against the run, where Cleveland excels. This feels like yet another Nick Chubb smash spot, so check his rush yards and longest rush props. I think the over is the play here, but obviously, keep an eye on Jackson and Andrews."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Browns 28

Analysis: "The Browns' run defense is in shambles and Myles Garrett is hurting again. Their linebacker and secondary play have been a major disappointment. That should work out well for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' traditional running game. The Browns also have no real answers for Mark Andrews or downfield shot plays off play-action. Jacoby Brissett will be rattled with Nick Chubb contained again."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Browns 20

Analysis: "The big question, though, is whether he can get out in front enough because Baltimore has choked away leads in every game this season. There are a lot of reasons why that's happening. But in this game, what matters most is that the Ravens are playing a Browns defense that is no stranger to fourth-quarter mishaps. It may become a battle of mistakes late in this game. Maybe this time, if the Ravens give the game away, the Browns will give it right back."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Browns 27

The Arizona Republic

Analysis: "The Ravens made some blunders done the stretch against the Giants in their loss last week. They'll be able to hold off the Browns in this one."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Browns 24