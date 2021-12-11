Ravens Cornerback Tavon Young Honored for His Perseverance

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Tavon Young has battled back through serious injuries and is one of the Ravens' top playmakers on defense.

He has appeared in every game this season and has 19 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

He is also the Ravens' 2021 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which recognizes a player from each team who showcases a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

“It means a lot," Young said. "Everybody knows I’ve faced a lot during my career, my young career, so far. It means a lot to be voted on by my teammates, my peers, the training staff. They’ve always been behind me through everything, so it means a lot.”

The fifth-year player from Temple endured a season-ending knee injury in a 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans last season in Week 2.

It was the second straight year he was placed on injured reserve.

"Just going through a lot of things in my career, I’m always going to try to fight to be on the field, no matter what," Young said. "If I can run and jog, I’m going to be out there. But this award [the Ed Block Courage Award], it means a lot. I fight through injuries, but when I’m fighting through those, I always think about how there are other people out here in the world fighting through things that take more courage than what I do. People [or] kids, battling diseases and everything, I look up to those kids and adults. I feel like I’m just born to fight.”

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from the Owls and he appeared in all 16 games, including 11 starts, as a rookie. He missed the following season with a torn ACL.

Young bounced back in 2018, appearing in 15 games despite being hampered by a groin injury. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception, and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Young was one of four NFL players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season.

Young, however, never lost faith and showed his mental toughness throughout the ordeal.