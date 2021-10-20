Ravens Designate Tight End Nick Boyle to Return to Practice from Injured Reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have designated tight end Nick Boyle to return from IR and he will practice on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the New England Patriots and has not been able to play since.

He returned to practice on Sept. 1, but coach John Harbaugh announced nine days later that the team decided to place him on short-term injured reserve to give the knee more time to recover. Boyle has a 21-day window starting Wednesday to practice with the team before he is required to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Boyle's is regarded as one of the top-blocking tight ends in the NFL and his return will be a boost to the Ravens offense, which has already been dominant this season.

In January, Boyle agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $13 million with $10.5 million fully guaranteed.

A 2015 fifth-round draft pick by Baltimore, Boyle, 27, has played in 73 career games (50 starts), recording 120 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. Since joining the Ravens in 2015, Boyle has helped the team establish the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (141.7 ypg) as one of the league’s premier blocking tight ends.

Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on IR, Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches. In 2019, he recorded career highs in receiving yards (321) and receptions (31), helping the Ravens produce the league’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg) and setting several single-season franchise records, including total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).

This marks Boyle’s third contract with the team after initially signing a three-year extension in 2019.

“I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens,” Boyle said. “My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn’t be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates.”