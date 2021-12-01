Ravens Have Lamar Jackson's Back In Best, Worst of Times

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There was a moment during the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns when Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen took some time to encourage quarterback Lamar Jackson after he had thrown four interceptions.

The exchange underscored the tight bond between the Ravens players and the confidence they have in Jackson to overcome any challenges.

Baltimore beat the Browns 16-10 despite losing the turnover battle. The Ravens defense paved the way for a victory and they were proud to deliver one of their best performances of the season.

"I think it’s pretty obvious that he’s done some special things [and] won us a lot of games, sometimes, almost by himself," cornerback Marlon Humprey said. "But the best quarterbacks … If you look at the Top 5 quarterbacks in the league, no one has a great game every time. So, for us to pick him up, it was just special – and to end the game on defense."

Two of Jackson's four interceptions were tipped. The other two were just poor reads.

He is the first quarterback since 2013 to win a game after throwing four interceptions.

However, he never lost his confidence in the huddle.

“Calm, cool and collected – that's who he is at all times," tight end Mark Andrews said. "He’s someone that’s never going to get too down or high, or whatever it is. He’s someone that you can look to, look at in the huddle, and it’s like, ‘Let’s go, let’s ride. We’re about to go drive this ball.’”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not worried about the miscues.

"Nobody gets flustered. It starts with Lamar," Harbaugh said. "Lamar is a guy who makes so many plays for us, and of course, he’s quarterback. The interceptions … One of them was tipped, whatever, but he wants those plays back. He’s mad about them. He’s a massive competitor, yet he doesn’t let it take control of him. Alright? He’s able to push it aside, and he’s able to play the next series and give you great football.

"It’s really a rare trait. To me, that’s one of the things that makes him the quarterback that he is. That’s why I’m so excited that he’s on our team, one of the reasons.”