Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Month

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month for September.

This is the second Offensive Player of the Month award for Jackson (November 2019) and he becomes the first Baltimore Ravens player to win the award multiple times.

Jackson completed 56 of 88 pass attempts (63.6 percent) for 749 yards and led the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and a 119.0 passer rating over the league’s first three weeks.

Jackson also ranked fifth in the league with 243 rushing yards and added two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson was the only player to record at least three touchdown passes in each of the first three weeks of the season and became the first player in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards in consecutive games (Weeks 2-3).

Jackson joins kicker David Akers (five-time winner) as the only former Louisville players to win multiple Player of the Month awards.

Jackson has also made key adjustments this season.

He has six touchdowns versus the blitz over the three games this season. He is ranked No. 3 among all quarterbacks for success rate with completions and No. 2 for yards per attempt.

He leads the NFL in passing EPA vs the blitz (+22.4) this season, according to NextGen State.

"He’s done a good job of every aspect of what we’re trying to do offensively," coach John. Harbaugh said. "We worked at it, probably, that’s probably the main thing. We’ve always worked at it, but we made a conscious effort, as you guys all know, to address how we attack blitzes. We’ve also been healthy, and things like that this year.

"So, he’s done a great job; the whole offense has done a great job with that, but it’s only three games in. We’re going to see a lot more blitzes this year, and we have a lot of challenges in front of us still.”

Linebacker Melvin Ingram of the Miami Dolphins was the Defensive Player of the Month.

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is Special Teams Players of the Month for the month