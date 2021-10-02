Ravens: Le'Veon Bell Elevated From Practice Squad, Wolfe to IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Le'Veon Bell is poised to make his debut for the Ravens against the Broncos in Week 4 after he was elevated from the practice squad.

However, Baltimore placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on IR and he will miss at least the next three games because of a back/hip issue. Wolfe has not appeared in any of the team's three games this season.

"Le’Veon wasn’t in camp, so he’s really had some time now to really kind of get in shape," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he has a really good enthusiasm. He’s a smart guy, and it’ll be interesting to see how he can help us. So far, I’ve been very impressed with him. You can see why he’s been so successful, and hopefully, he can add something to us at some point this year. But [I’ve seen] nothing but positives.”

Last season, Bell ran 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He then had a falling out with coach Andy Reid.

Bell has a history with Baltimore after spending five seasons with its AFC North rival, Pittsburgh Steelers, where he ran for more than 1,000 yards three times. He sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute and later signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019.

Against Baltimore, he is 5-5 with 807 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Bell has also caught 49 passes for 349 yards with another three scores.

Overall, Bell has run for 6,453 yards with 40 touchdowns over eight seasons.

In addition to Bell, defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Andre Smith were also elevated from the practice squad.

Seymour could be activated Sunday if safety DeShon Elliott (quad) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ankle) cannot play. Cornerbacks Tavon Young (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (knee), and safeties Geno Stone (thigh) and Chuck Clark (hip) are also listed as questionable.

The Ravens didn’t put first-round pick Rashod Bateman on the 53-man roster so he won’t play against Denver.