Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins missed their second straight practice three days before the team will host Cleveland in Week 7.

Andrews is dealing with a knee injury, according to the injury report. If he cannot play, it will be an impact absence for the Ravens. Andrews leads the team in targets (57), and receptions (39). yards receiving (455) and touchdowns (5).

Dobbins did not play in the second half of the Week 6 game against the Giants because his knee "tightened." Dobbins also missed all of last season with a knee injury. With him on the sidelines, Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards with a touchdown. Justice Hill, who is averaging a team-high 6.6 yards per carry, was back at practice this week after missing the previous two games.

For the second straight day, quarterback Lamar Jackson arrived about 20 minutes after practice began. Jackson is dealing with a hip injury, but he has been a full participant at practice and met with the media the prior day, so it appears he will play against Cleveland.

Also not practicing for the Ravens were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad/rest) and Patrick Ricard (knee). Both are also key players. Outside linebacker Justin Houston was limited.

However, there was some good news.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a second straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.

In addition, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, defensive end Calais Campbell, right tackle Morgan Moses and guard Ben Cleveland were back on the practice field.

Browns Injury Report

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle — Limited

T Jack Conklin, Ankle — Limited

LB Tony Fields, Illness — Full

DE Myles Garrett, Shoulder/biceps— Limited

OL Joe Haeg, Concussion — DNP

G Wyatt Teller, Calf — DNP

CB Denzel Ward, Concussion — DNP

DE Alex Wright, Quad/glute —Full