Ravens Might Look to Trade Down in NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens would be willing to trade down to accumulate more picks in this year's NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Baltimore already has 10 selections in the draft.

"Baltimore loves to acquire extra picks and could stick to its board by moving down a few spots," Kiper wrote.

Kiper predicts the Ravens would trade the 14th overall selection for the 18th overall pick and a third-round compensatory pick from the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens will likely select an offensive lineman, most notably Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, if a top player is available when they make their first-round selection, according to Kiper.

Kiper's colleague Todd McShay contends the Ravens will select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with their first-round selection. Kiper also linked Linderbaum to the Ravens in a previous draft.

"Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has played in just seven games over the past two seasons because of an ankle injury, and there's no guarantee he is going to get back to his 2019 level," Kiper wrote. "Penning played left tackle for the Panthers, but he could slide over to the right side if Stanley returns healthy. Penning had a great Senior Bowl; he is a road grader in the run game who can plow over defenders. We know the Ravens want to run the ball, so Penning fits their style of play."

Ravens' current 2022 draft selections:

— 1st Round – No. 14

— 2nd Round – No. 45

— 3rd Round – No. 76

3rd Round – Compensatory (David Culley)

— 4th Round – (from New York Giants – Ben Bredeson)

4th Round

4th Round – (from Arizona Cardinals – trade in last year's draft)

4th Round – Compensatory for Matthew Judon

4th Round – Compensatory for Yannick Ngakoue

— 6th Round – (from Miami Dolphins – Greg Mancz)