Ravens-Packers Week 15 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Green Bay Packers are the heavy favorite to beat the injury-plagued Ravens in Week 15.

Here's the roundup:

Analysis: "The Ravens control their own destiny for the playoffs despite the number of injuries that have ravaged their roster. Baltimore can likely afford to drop games against the pair of NFC opponents — the Packers and Rams — as long as they beat their divisional opponents — the Bengals and Steelers — over the final stretch of the season. The Packers currently own the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and want that home-field advantage. Green Bay will take advantage of the undermanned Ravens, who have 17 players on IR."

The Pick: Packers 32, Ravens 24

Analysis: "This is one of the better games of the week, but Lamar Jackson's health is the big concern for the Ravens. If he can't go, it will be Tyler Huntley. If Jackson does go, how healthy will he be with the ankle injury? The Packers will throw a good defense at whoever starts and we know Aaron Rodgers can light up the banged-up Baltimore secondary. Packers big."

The Pick: Packers 37, Ravens 27

Analysis: "Green Bay Packers (10-3) at Baltimore Ravens (8-5), 4:25 p.m. — NFC teams don’t typically fare well against the Ravens, especially in Baltimore, because they are not prepared for or accustomed to seeing the physical brand of football employed by the Ravens. Witness the Ravens’ 3-0 record against NFC teams. But they need Lamar Jackson to make it happen again."

The Pick: Ravens 23, Packers 21

Analysis: "Jackson (ankle) and Rodgers (toe) are dealing with injuries that impact their mobility, and that means both teams could turn up the pressure on defense. The Packers are 4-3 on the road this season, but those victories are by an average of 4.5 points per game. This will be close, but the Packers will take advantage of a late turnover to close it."

The Pick: Packers 27, Ravens 24

Analysis: "The Packers’ offense is now averaging 37.3 points per game in the last three weeks. They appear to be getting better and better every week. However, their defense and special teams have struggled. Nonetheless, against this struggling Ravens offense, they should have too much for the upset to be a major concern."

The Pick: Packers 33, Ravens 21

Analysis: "Giglio: Is Lamar Jackson playing? Will he be himself? I can’t resist the Packers at a short number."

The Picks:

Joey Chandler: Packers

Chris Franklin: Packers

Mike Kaye: Packers

Daryl Slater: Packers

Zack: Rosenblatt: Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens have lost two in a row and began the week uncertain who would play quarterback against the Packers, who are competing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Lamar Jackson vs. Aaron Rodgers should be a glamour matchup; instead, the Ravens are legitimate underdogs at home. They’ll use their advantages in the run game and on special teams to keep this close, but Rodgers will do what he needs to do in the end."

The Pick: Packers 28, Ravens 23