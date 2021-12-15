Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Ravens Run Defense Still Stout Despite the Injuries

    Baltimore ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the run.
    OWINGS MILL, Md; — The Ravens defensive line has several moving parts this season because of injuries.

    However, they are still getting the job done with stopping the run.

    The Ravens’ run defense is ranked No. 1 in the NFL, allowing 85.5 yards per game. 

    Entering Week 15, Baltimore is allowing 3.94 yards per carry, which ranks No. 4. 

    The Ravens have also allowed the fewest rushing first downs (62).

    When defensive end Calais Campbell left the Week 14 game against the Browns with a thigh injury, tackles Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike had elevated snaps and both performed at a high level.

    The Ravens held the Browns' third-ranked rushing attack to 100 yards on 29 carries (3.4 ypc). 

    “They played well," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said about Washington and  Madubuike. "Those two guys played really well. Both those guys were stout, dominant at times, physical, played the run exceptionally well. I thought they played well. The edge-setters played well. All the outside ‘backers did a nice job setting the edge. I thought the inside ‘backers played good football, too. Just kind of across the board, they had a couple plays here and there, as you mentioned, and that was about it.”

    The Ravens have only allowed one player to run for 100 or more yards against them this season — Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, who ran for 110 yards on 17 carries in Baltimore's 34-31 overtime win on Nov. 7.

    Baltimore has been without defensive end Derek Wolfe for the entire season because of hip and back injuries.

    If the run defense continues to perform at a high level, the Ravens will have a good chance at making the postseason.

