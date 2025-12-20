Ravens On SI Staff Predicts Patriots Game

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

It's an important game for the Ravens and their season could hang in the balance. Some members of the Baltimore Ravens On SI staff predicted how the matchup would go.

Henry Brown

I predict that the Patriots bounce back after a frustrating blown lead against the Buffalo Bills, all-but-ending the Ravens' bid at snagging a miracle playoff spot two weeks out from the season's end in an admittedly-hard fought performance.

Prediction: Patriots 31, Ravens 23

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Ravens are facing a must-win situation, but the Patriots are also in need of a win after losing last week to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots have something to prove and they also need to keep pace in the AFC East, which is now just a one-game lead.

It will be a tough game for the Ravens, who will give the Patriots some trouble, but not enough to pull out a win.

Prediction: Patriots 37, Ravens 30

Josh Reed

In what will be their last home game of the regular season and possibly until next season if they don’t make the postseason, the Ravens will give the Flock faithful an early Christmas gift with a huge statement win in primetime over the upstart Patriots, who are a year ahead of schedule by most preseason estimations.

After battering and bruising Joe Burrow last week, the defense’s revamped pass rush will do more of the same against a banged-up New England offense line while defensive coordinator Zach Orr forces second-year quarterback and MVP candidate Drake Maye into some mistakes with some creative and well-timed pressures and coverages.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will exploit and terrorize what has become an increasingly poor Patriots run defense in the second half of the season to the tune of the offense’s third straight game of 150-plus rushing yards.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Patriots 23

Nishant Gupta

Lamar Jackson muffled a lot of noise with his performance in the win over the Bengals, and the Ravens quarterback could shut his critics up for good by taking down Drake Maye's Patriots.

Baltimore should aim to exploit New England's crumbling run defense, which will be without key pieces, including Milton Williams and Robert Spillane. The Ravens' defense is hyped after a shutout 24-0 win over the Bengals, and they hope to replicate that against the 2025 NFL MVP contender's offensive unit.

Derrick Henry is again going to be the key if Jackson fails to deliver up to his standards. With their backs against the wall, I expect the duo to get the job done.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Patriots 22

