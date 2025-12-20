Ravens Add CFP Hopeful in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens scouting department will be watching the College Football Playoff to see if they can find members of their next draft class.

Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes the Ravens might be able to find that in Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey, who was the No. 14 overall pick in his latest first-round mock draft.

"Over the past three years, the Ravens haven’t finished worse than sixth in the NFL in sacks," Flick wrote. "They’ll need a Herculean finish to continue that trend in 2025, as they’re tied for 31st with 22 sacks. Bailey was college football’s most productive pass rusher this season, leading the FBS with 74 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and finishing second with 13.5 sacks."

"The 6' 3", 250-pound Bailey is a lightning rod off the edge, but he wins with more than speed—he has tremendous pass-rush instincts, a feel for when to execute moves and the power to win through the chest of blockers."

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey reacts as he walks off the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ravens Could Benefit From David Bailey

While the Ravens have been strong in the past rush department in the past, that hasn't translated this season. It's part of the reason why they sit 7-7 going into the final three weeks of the season with a chance to miss the playoffs.

Adding a player like Bailey would help supplement one of the team's current weaknesses. The team traded Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this season for defensive back Alohi Gilman, so Bailey could serve as Oweh's replacement.

Oweh was a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2021. So Baltimore has shown a tendency to take pass rushers in the first round in the past. Given the fact that defensive end may be the biggest need for the Ravens, this could be the ideal pick for Baltimore if he is available when the team is on the clock this spring.

Bailey has recorded 13.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for Texas Tech this season.

Bailey will have a chance to sharpen his resume and film during the college football playoff for Texas Tech in the Capital One Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on New Year's Day. Should the Red Raiders win, they will advance to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, where the winner will move on to the National Championship, which is also in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

