Ravens Week 12 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn't get much respect in this week's Power Rankings for beating the Chicago Bears.

Here's the roundup

Sports Illustrated

This Week: 10; Last Week: 8

Analysis:: "The way they win games doesn’t seem to be replicable, but the fact that they keep winning nonetheless probably shouldn’t be overlooked either."

ESPN

This Week: 8; Last Week: 9

Analysis: "One of the most memorable -- and debated -- moments in the Ravens-Steelers rivalry occurred when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin interfered with a potential Jacoby Jones kickoff return for a touchdown. Just 38 yards from the end zone, Tomlin stood in a restricted area that separates the sideline from the playing field, with his back turned to the action and his right foot squarely in the field of play. Tomlin hopped to his left at the last second, but Jones had to swerve to his right to avoid hitting him. That slight adjustment to his path allowed Jones to get caught from behind by Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen. "I don't blame him. I still love him," Jones told ESPN last year. "I'd do the same thing to me."

NFL.com

This Week: 13; Last Week: 10

Analysis: "With Lamar Jackson once again out with an illness, Tyler Huntley did his job. The backup quarterback completed a huge 29-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute and knock off the upset-minded Bears at Soldier Field. That late touchdown removed the goat horns from cornerback Chris Westry, who bit on a double move and was beaten on a 49-yard touchdown strike from Andy Dalton that put Baltimore behind with less than two minutes to play. The Ravens are getting by on guts right now: Marquise Brown joined Jackson as an inactive on Sunday, while 15 players are parked on injured reserve. Survive and advance."

USA Today

This Week: 9, Last Week: 9

Analysis: "Holding steady at No. 2 in the conference even if they've been fortunate to split last four contests. Now AFC North leaders enter crucial stretch as they face each of their formidable divisional foes over next three weeks."

Yahoo Sports

This Week: 3; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "Tyler Huntley was an undrafted quarterback with 18 career passes and 54 yards before Sunday. Lamar Jackson wasn't scratched until Sunday morning. And the Ravens still found a way to win with Huntley, even after giving up the lead in the final two minutes. No matter which players they lose, the Ravens just keep winning. John Harbaugh will be in the Hall of Fame someday."

CBS Sports

This Week: 6; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "Winning on the road without Lamar Jackson is impressive - even if it wasn't pretty. The schedule gets a lot tougher in the coming weeks, starting this week with Cleveland."