Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens continue to slide in the weekly Power Rankings.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 14; Last Week: 13

Analysis: "Andrews is the runaway winner for Ravens MVP at this point. He leads all league tight ends in catches (93) and receiving yards (1,187), in addition to being 15 yards away from setting the Ravens' single-season receiving mark. But what makes him so valuable? Stepping up when Baltimore's best player went down. Since Lamar Jackson injured his right ankle, Andrews leads the NFL with 376 yards, running over tacklers to gain extra yards. He has become the emotional leader for a team that has gone through so much adversity this season."

This Week: 19; Last Week: 16

Analysis: "Week 16 felt like the moment that the walls finally caved in on the star-crossed 2021 Ravens. Playing their third-string quarterback and missing an absurd 33 players to injured reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list, Baltimore suffered a relentless beatdown at the hands of a Bengals team that relished the opportunity to embarrass a longtime bully. The decimated secondary allowed Joe Burrow to pass for 525 yards as Baltimore's playoff chances took a significant hit. After the game, John Harbaugh sounded like a coach worn down by a punishing season: "We're going to focus on the last two and see what we get accomplished and see if we can work our way into the playoffs."

This Week: 15; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "COVID and injuries have crippled this team as they fall out of the playoffs as of now. They face a tough game this week against the Rams to try and survive."

This Week: 18; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "They've actually weathered their quarterback issues pretty decently. What's killing Baltimore is the worst defense John Harbaugh has ever fielded. The Ravens have allowed 30+ points six times this season, including two 41-point outbursts by Cincinnati.."

This Week: 16; Last Week: 14

Analysis: "The Ravens are too banged up. The Titans may have played the most-ever players throughout the course of a season, but Baltimore lost everything early on, including their top two running backs and their CB2. They’ve played multiple games without their quarterback and lost Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey for the season, too. They just lack talent at this point. Baltimore is too injured to compete consistently, and against a talented Bengals team, they couldn’t get stops. Mark Andrews has elevated his status as one of the biggest stars at the tight end position as he’s played with Tyler Huntley and journeyman Josh Johnson."

This Week: 16; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "It's been one thing after another for the Ravens this season. Sometimes it's just not your year."