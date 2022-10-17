Ravens Week 6 Report Card Vs. New York Giants

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had another disappointing finish in a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6.

Here's the Report Card

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson faced a heavy blitz for much of the game and made the biggest mistakes with a late interception and fumble. The Ravens generally only win when Jackson plays well and they can't overcome his miscues when he overthrows or misses his receivers. Jackson was 17 of 32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception for a 71.1 rating. He also ran for 77 yards on 7 carries. Jackson was 0 of 6 passing in the red zone, according to ESPN Stats. Grade: D

Running Back: 4. Kenyan Drake had his best game with 119 yards rushing and could be a viable threat moving forward. Drake converted a tough first down and then ran for a 30-yard touchdown that gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead. J.K. Dobbins’ knee tightened up in the middle of the game and he didn’t play in the second half. John Harbaugh said the turf at MetLife Stadium could have been a factor. Grade: A

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: Mark Andrews had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, but had a couple of drops. The wide receivers were essentially a non-factor. Devin Duvernay had one catch for only 14 yards on five targets but Jackson could not connect with him in the end zone. Demarcus Robinson (3 catches, 27 yards) also had a drop on the final drive. Rashod Bateman was out with a foot injury. Grade: C-

Offensive Line: Right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with a heel injury and did not return. Moses, who was a key offseason signing, did return to the sideline. Pat Mekari took Moses' place and Ronnie Stanely played more on the left side. The Ravens also have rookie Daniel Faalele who is coming along at tackle. This unit struggled with some presnap penalties and rookie center Tyler Linderbaum had an errant snap that led to the final interception. Jackson was sacked twice. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive Line: The Ravens managed to mostly contain Saquon Barkley, who entered the game ranked second in the NFL with 533 yards rushing but finished with 83 yards on 22 carries. Calais Campbell (four tackles and two QB hits) and Justin Madubuike (five tackles and one QB hit) were constantly around the ball Rookie nose tackle Travis Jones was aggressive and managed his first career sack in the first quarter. Grade: B+

Linebackers: Outside linebacker Patrick Queen had a solid good game for the second straight week and had a team-high seven tackles with a sack. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison also had one of his best games with five tackles. The Ravens still need more production from Odafe Oweh (two tackles, zero quarterback hits). Grade: B

Secondary: Cornerback Marcus Peters thought he had a game-saving interception but it was negated by a pass interference penalty that put the ball on the 1 that set up the game-winning score for the Giants. This group is still struggling with communication issues and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was out of position again. Daniel Jones was 19 of 27 for 173 yards with two touchdowns for a 112.1 rating. Grade C-

Special Teams: It was a bad omen when Justin Tucker missed a 56-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. Tucker did convert field-goal attempts from 34 and 23 yards. Giants returner Gary Brightwell had a kickoff 47 yards. Rookie Jordan Stout averaged 47.5 yards on two punts. Grade: C

Coaching

The Ravens had 10 penalties for 74 yards, many of them pre-snap infractions, which has been a key area of focus. The Ravens also had turnovers in the final two drives and struggled in the red zone after controlling most of the game. The defense looked tired late in the second half and also had issues with their communication again. The Ravens blew fourth-quarter leads in all three of their losses this year. Grade: C-