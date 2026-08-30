12 Ravens Players That Would Be Prime Practice Squad Candidates

The Baltimore Ravens have already begun whittling their roster down from 90 by making a couple of trades and either waiving or releasing at least two dozen more players ahead of Sunday's deadline to be at 53.

Of the moves they've reportedly already made and have yet to make, there are several players on both sides of the ball that were on the roster bubble and are still worth keeping on the team as members of their 16-man practice squad.

While some of these players have to clear waivers before they can be brought back if and when cut, here are a dozen players who would be prime candidates for the practice squad.

QB Joe Fagnano

After what he put on tape over the past three weeks, it might be surprising at this point if the undrafted rookie stud were to clear waivers if he were to get cut, but if he were to make it through, bringing him back should be of the utmost priority. Fagnano led the NFL in passing yards (509) and attempts (75), completing 74.7% of his passes, throwing three touchdowns to one interception, posting a passer rating of 100.4, and he ran for a touchdown as well.

Joe Fagnano with a STRIKE to LaJohntay Wester in the end zone 🙌



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JqKJLJcBMx — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

CB Robert Longerbeam

The 2025 sixth-rounder is reported to have been a part of the Ravens' first wave of cuts and is definitely someone they'd want to bring back on the practice squad to further bolster their deep secondary with homegrown talent. After suffering a torn patellar tendon before his first preseason game, Longerbeam came back this year and recorded 12 total tackles, including nine solos and a pass breakup.

Robert Longerbeam click close & finish.



On the tackle, notice how he continues to drive his legs after he wraps up. Takes 2 more steps then finishes on top. pic.twitter.com/jP16L7Y9F2 — MC (@abukari) August 17, 2026

OT Gerad Lichtenhan

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Gerad Lichtenhan (78) blocks during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year pro hardly came off the field during the preseason, playing a team-high 176 offensive snaps, the bulk of which came at right tackle until the Ravens made him and Carson Vinson swap sides for the finale.

While the Ravens got an extended look at him in action, he wasn't as impressive throughout the entire preseason as he was in the opener, making the former undrafted free agent an ideal candidate to continue growing on the practice squad.

DT Rayshaun Benny

The seventh-round rookie has reportedly been waived after a solid showing in the preseason, where he recorded four solo tackles, including one for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit, and some other nice pressures. Given his strong ties to the coaching staff through his position coach, Lou Esposito, and head coach Jesse Minter, both of whom previously coached him in college, he'd be a strong candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

DT David Olajiga

The Ravens traded one of their interior defensive linemen from the International Player Pathway Program they sent nose tackle C.J. Okoye, to the New York Giants. The team has reportedly already waived Olajiga, but he deserves to be retained after the strong preseason he had, with four total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

WR Chris Moore

When the Ravens first brought back their former fourth-round pick from a decade ago, the reunion was viewed as adding nothing more than a camp body, but on the first drive of the preseason finale, he proved that he brings more to the table than just special teams value by hauling in all three of his targets for a game-high 54 receiving yards. Moore would also provide some veteran leadership, as the 33-year-old would be the only player on the roster with 10-plus years of experience.

THAT'S A TOUCHDOWN!!



Chris Moore brings it in from Tyler Huntley for the score!! Tune in now on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/CbvVgUHMZ1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2026

ILB Dominic DeLuca

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) throws a pass while being pursued by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kaimon Rucker (56) and linebacker Dominic DeLuca (42) as guard Tomas Rimac (67) looks to block during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only three healthy off-ball linebackers actually fully participating in practice and expected to be on the final 53, the undrafted rookie would be a great addition to the practice squad and could see action early in the season until Teddye Buchanan is ready to roll. DeLuca played a team-high 138 snaps on defense and another 39 on special teams during the preseason and recorded 15 total tackles, including seven solos and one for a loss.

DB K’Von Wallace

The veteran safety played well enough to make the team, but has already reportedly been waived with the expectation that he'll be back on the practice squad if he doesn't land anywhere else. He's an experienced special teams player who provides quality depth on defense and logged seven total tackles, including four solo tackles, during the preseason.

RB Jonathan Ward

The veteran running back was a late training camp addition, appearing in just two games, but made a nice impression, leading the team in rushing in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings with 35 yards. Ward followed it up with an even better outing against the Commanders with 53 yards in seven carries, two of which were impressive highlights that saw him nearly clear a defender on a hurdle attempt, and the other was a powerful display of contact balance where he bounced off one tackle and reversed field for a huge gain of 24 yards.

He's also reportedly already been released but is a prime practice squad candidate as well.

Jonathan Ward bounces off the tackle and secures the first down 💪



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OLB Kaimon Rucker

The second-year pro was in a fierce battle for the fifth outside linebacker spot on the roster with 2024 third-rounder Adisa Isaac, who is reportedly expected to be waived, and undrafted rookie Ethan Burke, who was one of the Ravens' brightest stars of the preseason. Rucker made a pretty strong case for himself over the past three weeks with nine total tackles, including seven solos and two for a loss, a sack and two quarterback hits. Burke mde the team, according to reports.

TE Ty Pezza

The Ravens are expected to keep just four tight ends on the roster and could benefit from having some additional depth on the practice squad in case any of them has to miss time. Pezza is an undrafted rookie who was solid throughout the preseason with seven catches on eight targets for 69 receiving yards.

CB Lardarius Webb Jr.

The second-generation Raven put his best foot forward in the finale and went out with a bang, forcing a fumble on special teams and coming up with a pass breakup on defense to force a turnover on downs. He would make a solid addition to the practice squad, especially if they aren't able to bring back Longerbeam.