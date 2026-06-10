Ravens' Calais Campbell Preparing for What May Be His Last Season

After nearly two decades of playing football at its highest level of competition, this fall could finally be the last one that Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell takes the field in the NFL.

Set to turn 40 a dozen days before the team's regular season opener on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, the 18-year veteran told reporters on Tuesday following the first day of mandatory minicamp that he feels "as strongly as ever" that his 19th season is going to be his last as a player.

"I said that last year and the year before," Campbell said. "I genuinely meant it at that time, but I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. But as of right now, I'm planning this as my last year."

Taking the year-by-year approach to his career has served Campbell well since his first stint with the Ravens ended after the 2022 season. Despite seeing a decrease in his usage as it pertains to defensive snaps played in each of the past two seasons, he's still been a highly productive and disruptive interior presence both as a pass rusher and a run defender.

In 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, he recorded 6.5 sacks for the second time in the last three years despite playing the second-fewest snaps of his career. He understands that in order to be the most effective and efficient at his advanced age, less can lead to more, which fits the vision the coaching staff has for him perfectly, as they plan to deploy a regular rotation in the defensive trenches.

"Part of getting older is evolving your game and understanding how to stay relevant and keep your impact," Campbell said. "You have to say 'Okay, I can't play 60-65 plays anymore. I gotta come down and play 35-40'. That was a humbling experience but it also led to more production and having better quality plays."

At this stage of his career, Campbell is asked some variation of the same question on a daily basis, especially when he's around the building. Anticipating that his first press conference since rejoining the team would be no different, he had a response prepared.

“I think the only answer I could really say is I love the game,” Campbell said. “I love it, I’m still fairly good at it, and they still want me to play, so it’s like, why not? I’m healthy and I love the game.

“One day it’s going to be taken from me, and I’m going to have to retire, but even today, I was like, ‘I get to go out there on the field and put my helmet on.’ It’s a good feeling. I’m going to enjoy it as long as I can. I think it should be a good year. It’s a great environment, a top-flight organization, teammates I have a lot of admiration for, a great coaching staff. I feel really good about this year.”

Campbell is on the precipice of making history

Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images | Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

The well-seasoned and well-traveled future Hall of Famer currently ranks 34th all-time in sacks with 117 and is second all-time in regular games played by a defensive lineman with 278, and is only five more away from surpassing former Minnesota Vikings legend Jim Marshall for the top spot.

Assuming he is healthy to start the 2026 season, he can achieve that impressive milestone in Week 5 when the Ravens take on one of his former teams, the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday Night Football for their first primetime.

"Five games, it seems so light, but it's not," Campbell said. "A lot of guys who played the game of football would have loved to have played five games in the NFL.

"It's mind-blowing. I'm just a kid that loves playing football. It is cool, surreal to be like, I've played more games than anybody else.' Hopefully, God willing, I can accomplish that."

Campbell and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter only overlapped for one season during his first stint with the team. Minter believes that his longevity is a testament to the copious amounts of preparation and dedication to refining his craft and taking care of his body.

“Calais can really still play at a high level [and] I think his tape last season speaks for itself," Minter said. "I’m excited about what he’ll bring between the lines to our defense and then also very excited about him as a person and as a leader in the locker room.”