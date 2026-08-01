Inside Ravens Starting Center Competition Between Danny Pinter and Ethan Pocic

Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter set the tone on the first day of Ravens training camp regarding how the competition for the starting center position will unfold over the next couple of weeks.

“May the best man win,” Minter told the media as Day One of camp wrapped up.

As seen during Minter’s tenure, competition isn’t optional but mandatory. Now, with a mixture of new and returning players on the roster, the marquee position battle focuses on two offseason acquisitions.

Baltimore's Cost-Effective Center Strategy

Starting center is one of the most interesting position battles on the Ravens' roster. Since Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency, questions arose about who would fill that key role on a line needing change after last season.

These concerns deepened when Baltimore chose not to use one of their eleven picks on a center in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Instead, Baltimore took a budget-friendly route by signing former Colts backup Danny Pinter to a one-year, $2.75 million deal just before offseason workouts began. The team then enhanced the position group by bringing in Cleveland Browns’ Ethan Pocic on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Alongside current backup Corey Bullock and another free agent, Jovaughn Gwynn, Baltimore has multiple options at the position for a reasonable price.

Danny Pinter: The Unexpected Underdog

With Linderbaum leaving for Las Vegas in free agency, many expected Corey Bullock to step in as the next starter at center. However, Pinter capitalized on the opportunity and finished OTAs with plenty of first-team reps.

Pinter's quick thinking and clear communication earned praise from veteran guard John Simpson. His ability to quickly set the blocking assignments helps maintain the speed that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has infused into Baltimore’s innovative offense. This is a positive change for an offensive line that often commits pre-snap penalties.

John Simpson with some complimentary words about center Danny Pinter, saying his communication has been very good and he’s allowing them to line up quick and play fast. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 19, 2026

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 306 pounds, Pinter shows impressive agility and footwork in the run game. He's nimble enough to set blocks at the second level, aided by his in-game experience. Since entering the league in 2020, this sixth-year pro has played in 77 games with 10 starts.

Although he lacks many starts, Pinter has stepped up when needed during camp. During the first week, he received most of the team reps in 11-on-11 drills and has performed well. If he continues to impress in full pads on Monday, his chances of earning the starting spot will grow.

Ethan Pocic: The Veteran with A Lot Left to Prove

Pocic is expected to be the guaranteed starting center for Baltimore and was arguably one of the best remaining free agents. With 97 career starts, he’s the most experienced center on the roster.

Still, questions linger about the nine-year veteran, especially after recovering from a recent Achilles injury, and with his 31st birthday approaching.

The facts are, when healthy, Pocic boosts the interior line, especially in the passing game. During his time with Cleveland, he allowed only eight sacks over four seasons and ranks around the middle among league centers for pressure rate and total pressures —even outperforming Tyler Linderbaum in those categories.

This is vital for an offensive line that struggled last season, as Lamar Jackson was sacked 36 times, the most since 2023.

Pocic also contributes in the run game, running a mix of zone and gap schemes during his time with the Browns.

His motivation is simple: he loves Baltimore’s entrenched culture, having observed it firsthand over the past four seasons in the AFC North. He’s also excited to play with Lamar Jackson, whom he considers the most dynamic quarterback he has protected since Russell Wilson during his earlier stint with Seattle.

An important factor is how quickly Pocic adapts to the fast-paced offense. In recent talks with Ravens reporter and radio personality Cordell Woodland, Woodland detailed that Pocic is handling the new environment well.

“Right now he seems like the new kid in school. I think he’s just trying to learn the playbook as fast as he can. He’s got good footwork, and he’s been good in drills. Attentive and eager to learn,” said Woodland.

His main concern remains his health. He’s cleared physicals, and team doctors say he’s fully recovered from his injury, but he has yet to participate in team periods. Still, he’s shown explosiveness during individual drills, and the team plans to ease him into gameplay. So far, his health appears to be in good shape.

Who Has the Advantage?

Currently, Pinter has been the starter in camp and has performed well, but Pocic seems the clear favorite to win the starting role.

As long as he stays healthy and continues to get comfortable in team drills, Pocic has the skills and overwhelming amount of experience to become the next starting center for Baltimore.