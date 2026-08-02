6 Early Standouts From Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

With the special practice on Saturday at the University of Maryland’s SECU Stadium in College Park wrapped up, the Baltimore Ravens have finished their first week of Training Camp. Fans across northern Maryland saw an exciting display over the past four days. It was the first real glimpse at the 2026 roster and a preview of how Baltimore’s revamped offense and defense might develop.

Throughout the fast-paced competition and highlight plays, several players stood out. Before the pads go on for Monday, here are the players who made the biggest impact during the first week.

Ja’Kobi Lane Sets the Tone for Rookie Receivers

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) stretches during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-round rookie looks like a first-round talent at the start of camp. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver from USC showcased his ability as a jump ball target, as his catch radius drew a lot of attention on Day One.

At the second practice of camp, Lane made a spectacular catch during the 7-on-7 period, soaring over Marlon Humphrey and Malakai Sharks. This play epitomized a strong practice by the offense, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is pleased with what he has seen from the rookie pass catcher. The two-time MVP has shown confidence in throwing passes to Lane.

Ja’Kobi Lane getting up for the highlight of training camp so far. pic.twitter.com/8iqopNBuyk — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 30, 2026

"I think Ja'Kobi is a confident player and I think a lot of guys that are picked are confident players. The confidence has to come [when you] do it day after day, period after period. Then the teammates gain confidence in them when they do that,” said Head Coach Jesse Minter.

Ja’Kobi Lane is competing alongside Devontez Walker and fellow rookie Elijah Sarrat for the WR3 spot in Baltimore’s offense. If he remains consistent, Lane could carve out a role for himself.

Devontez Walker Continues His Momentum

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receivers have started camp strongly, and Walker has kept up his momentum from OTA’s in an emphatic manner.

Walker began the first practice catching contested passes and making plays over the middle. This isn’t new for Walker, as he has shown throughout the offseason his determination to impact the offense.

He started training camp with several big plays. On the second day, he turned a simple crossing route into a 60-yard touchdown by making a couple of defenders miss.

The chemistry between him and Lamar Jackson is clearly growing, and with four touchdowns on seven career catches, it’s likely more opportunities will come his way.

Olaivavega Ioane Looks Nothing Like a Rookie

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 2026 first-round pick has adapted smoothly to the starting right guard position and has been exactly what Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford wanted.

Ioane is living up to the praise from All-Pro tackle Rannie Stanley before camp. The 6-foot-4, 326-pound guard continues his steady diet of first-team reps while improving his technique during individual drills.

A look at Ravens first-round pick Vega Ioane on the second day of training camp pic.twitter.com/rM37N5IM3K — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 30, 2026

He’s also shown he can perform in space, bursting upfield on runs and screen plays. So far, he hasn’t given up a sack or committed a pre-snap penalty during team drills, making it a bit early to fully evaluate Ioane.

Things will get more exciting once pads come on this week, revealing how physical the 14th pick truly is.

Tavius Robinson Builds His Arsenal

Focusing on the trenches, the fourth-year edge rusher is establishing himself as a key piece of the outside linebacker group.

Despite a slow start for the defense, Robinson has been one of the few defenders to perform well in practice. On the first day, he beat tight end Durham Smythe on a block that could have led to a tackle for loss if live.

The Ravens surprised everyone when Nnamdi Madubuike came off the PUP list and attended practice today on the first day of training camp. @CordellWoodland watched and shares insight. What did Tavius Robinson do to earn highlights from Cordell? What about Rashod Bateman? pic.twitter.com/TyI5CnQupC — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) July 29, 2026

He continued demonstrating his pass-rushing skills in the second practice by applying pressure on the quarterback.

While his strength is run stopping, Robinson has shown versatility as a pass rusher within this Anthony Weaver/Jesse Minter scheme, in which he seems increasingly comfortable.

His impressive play has caught the attention of Cordell Woodland, who praised Robinson’s progression.

“He could be a potential breakout candidate this year,” said Woodland.

His high motor is clear, and if he continues to develop as a pass rusher, he will be a valuable addition to Baltimore’s deep pass rush.

Keyon Martin Is Solidifying Himself

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted defensive back has made a strong impression as a lockdown corner during camp. He has capitalized on opportunities against top-tier wide receivers.

During Friday’s practice, Martin made an impressive sequence of plays. He contested a pass intended for Rashod Bateman in the end zone, and later broke up another pass in man coverage against Devontez Walker.

Martin has emerged as a positive story in Baltimore. The former tryout player still has much to prove, but his coverage skills have been notably impressive.

Malaki Starks Shows Promise for a Second-Year Leap

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering year two, Starks is expected to step up under Jesse Minter’s defense.

He has been explosive so far. On Friday, he helped seal an outstanding defensive day by intercepting Lamar Jackson’s pass in the red zone. He also made a good pass breakup in zone coverage on Saturday during 7-on-7 drills. His awareness and speed to the ball, which made him a draft pick in 2025, keep improving.

Malaki Starks (Breakout Candidate) with a nice PBU in Ravens camp off of 3 Site.



If the Back is fast to the flat, it plays out as 6 Sky. If he isn't, it turns into 6 Buzz. Minter getting the classics installed early! pic.twitter.com/W9obGiumMJ — Devon Witherspoon Truther (@seahawksownyou) August 1, 2026

Starks, alongside Kyle Hamilton and free agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins is going to be a talented safety room for years to come.