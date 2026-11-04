7 Winners and 7 Losers From Ravens' Crushing Loss To Bills

The Baltimore Ravens dropped their third straight game this season in Week 8 on Sunday because they weren't able to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills, who pulled away from them in the second half in a 36-10 road loss.

They came into this game as slight underdogs, but any chance they had of pulling off an upset was quickly extinguished after they were ravaged by injuries at the most important position in the sport in the first half.

With the loss, they fell to 4-4 and remain in last place in the division, where they rightfully belong given how they've played the past three weeks and how banged up they are.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

Roquan Smith

The four-time Pro Bowler was the only one of the Ravens' highly paid stars on defense who played at an elite level and left it all out on the field in this game, as he was flying around. Smith led the team in total tackles with 11, including six solos, had two pass breakups, made several crucial stops and finished as the Ravens' highest-graded player according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 91.1.

CB Nate Wiggins

Before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion, the third-year pro was lights out in coverage on the right side of the field, so much so that he wasn't even targeted once.

RB Justice Hill

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point, the only play that was working for the Ravens' depleted offense was getting the ball into the eighth-year veteran out of the backfield on screens and checkdowns. Hill led the team in receptions with four and was second in receiving yards with 20, and he also ran the ball three times for 15 yards.

CB T.J. Tampa

In his first game back in action since being activated off injured reserve, the third-year pro made his presence felt on defense and special teams. He recorded three solo tackles, recovered the fumble that Smith forced and didn't allow a completion on the one time he was targeted in coverage.

DT Broderick Washington

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. (96) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran depth piece came up with the Ravens' first turnover of the game and gave fans a glimmer of hope that they could play spoiler after falling behind 10-0. When he reeled in the tipped pass that bounced off the hands of a Bills tight end, it gave the offense the ball deep in Buffalo territory, and they made it a one-score game two plays later.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

The 10th-year veteran played his second-most defensive snaps of the season with 43, and they didn't just start coming after Wiggins left the game. He only played three fewer than one of the biggest losers from this game, who will soon be revealed. Awuzie recorded a pair of tackles, including a solo, a pass breakup that was nearly an interception and was the second-highest-graded defender on the team behind Smith, with an overall grade of 81.2.

DB K'Von Wallace

The journeyman veteran saw a significant uptick in playing time on defense with Jaylinn Hawkins out for a second week in a row, with a season-high 47 defensive snaps and tied for the fourth-most total tackles with a season-high six, including five solos. He was key in keeping the Bills' running game to 3.6 yards per rush by playing physically downhill.

Losers

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to make a pass during the first quarter against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

The Ravens became the first team to have three different players at the position attempt a pass in the first half since the 2017 Dallas Cowboys. Two of them didn't return due to injury, and none of them came out of this game unscathed. Two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson went out after having his thumb hit on a follow-through during the Ravens' first offensive play from scrimmage. Primary backup and former Pro Bowl reserve Tyler Huntley didn't last much longer as he exited with toe injury after being sacked on his fifth dropback. The next-next man up was undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who entered the game in the second quarter and finished with an injured ankle.

Offensive line

While Jackson's potentially season-ending injury occurred on a fluky, occasional collision, it was the result of a lapse in pass protection, which went on to be a far too common theme throughout the game. It was the first of several pressures that right tackle Roger Rosengarten gave up to Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. The rest of his linemates at the other four starting spots didn't fare much better as the Ravens allowed four sacks and a dozen quarterback hits. They failed to establish a consistent run game as they were held to under 100 rushing yards for the third week in a row, marking the team's longest stretch since Jackson's rookie year in 2018 before he was inserted into the starting lineup.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) jumps to make a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-time Pro Bowler continues to do himself no favors by being on the wrong end of big plays given up to the opposing team's top wide receivers. He allowed D.J. Moore to come down with a 49-yard jump ball on the Bills' first possession of the second half despite having great coverage on the play. Humphrey failed to dislodge the ball as they went to the ground but had a chance to redeem himself on the very next play when he made a great break on a quick slant to Moore. He didn't finish the play for what would've been a clutch drive-ending interception, and the Bills went back up by two scores on the very next play on a five-yard James Cook touchdown. Earlier in the game, he was called for a hold that negated what would've been a key third-down stop and forced a punt.

WR Zay Flowers

Despite being targeted five times, the second-most on the team, the two-time Pro Bowler was held without a catch for the first time in his entire four-year career. While the offensive line struggled to provide consistently clean pockets for the quarterbacks to deliver the ball to him when he got separation, he also had at least two drops.

OC Declan Doyle

In hindsight, the first-year play-caller should've just dialed up a Derrick Henry run on the first play of this game, but who's to say that Jackson still wouldn't have gotten hurt on his first dropback anyway. Nonetheless, Doyle made several questionable calls, with some pretty big shortcomings in this game. Flowers' drops aside, he didn't dial up enough plays to get the ball in his star receivers' hands. His decision to keep dialing up passing plays after Fagnano caught the Bills off guard with a pair of 10-plus-yard gains through the air that got the ball deep inside the red zone was truly baffling. The novice QB was sacked on his third dropback, and the drive short-circuited from there.

K Tyler Loop

The second-year specialist's struggles continued to persist in this game as he went 1-of-2 on his field goal attempts, including his first career miss from under 40 yards, which came on a 34-yard chip shot at the end of Fagnano's first drive under center. Loop also had a bad habit from his rookie season rear it's ugly head when he got penalized for kicking the opening kickoff of the game out of bounds, giving the Bills the ball at their own 40-yard line. The Ravens placed him on injured reserve with a groin injury, and he will be replaced in the lineup by veteran Jake Moody.

TE Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler continues to look like a shell of his former self, offering no juice after the catch and is good for one or more concentration drop. Both traits were on display in this game as he caught three of his four targets for just 14 receiving yards, with a long of eight yards.