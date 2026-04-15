Analyzing Baltimore Ravens First Round NFL Draft Strategy And History: Trade Up, Down, or Stay Put?

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the No. 14 pick in the upcoming rookie NFL Draft, but that doesn't have to be the case when the draft begins Thursday April 23 at 8:00pm Eastern on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

Ozzie Newsome was the Ravens General Manager from 1996 until he stepped down from the position in 2018. Longtime Ravens executive Eric DeCosta was promoted to General Manager and DeCosta has been at the helm of the front office ever since. The Ravens front office has a history of trading all throughout the first round of the NFL Draft. If there was ever a draft for the Ravens to continue this trend, it would be this one.

Baltimore finished the regular season with just eight wins and nine losses after opening up the season as Super Bowl betting favorites. The urgency to stay competitive inside a tough AFC North division is greater than it's been in recent history. The pressure of succeeding with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson in his prime also looms over the franchise.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) high fives center Corey Bullock (67) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

What trading up in the draft could look like

Most recently, DeCosta moved wide receiver Hollywood Brown and a third round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. DeCosta then flipped the No. 23 pick for the No. 25 pick in exchange for another fourth round pick.

The Ravens front office had selected future all-pro safety Kyle Hamilton, coincidentally, with the No. 14 pick. The No. 25 pick they settled on after making those deals was used to select center Tyler Linderbaum, which worked out well for Baltimore. The pair of picks appeared in the AFC Championship just two seasons later.

Being aggressive in the first round of the draft has worked out for Baltimore. Two of the biggest jumps in the NFL Draft Ozzie Newsome ever took was in the same draft. Newsome dealt the Ravens No. 8 pick for the No. 26 pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive end Derrick Harvey was selected by Jacksonville at No. 8, Harvey played three seasons in Jacksonville and one more season for the Denver Broncos before being out of the league. Newsome flipped No. 26 up to the Houston Texans' No. 18 pick and selected Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Ravens front office has four fifth round picks in their arsenal as trade pieces. Late-round draft picks don't seem super valuable when they can secure an elite prospect in exchange for those picks. They also have 11 picks total.

What trading down can look like

Historically, the Ravens have traded down more often than they have traded up. Trading down within this first round is the least likely option unless all of Baltimore's top prospects are selected before the No. 14 pick or if the Ravens front office has a long-term plan for the Ravens' future.

However, the Ravens front office should manage the team as if they're in a hurry. The time to be aggressive is now for Baltimore and trading down for more draft capital to acquire more college players creates more question marks than answers for the Ravens, regardless of how confident the front office may be in a certain late-round prospect.

DeCosta can explore trading down a pick or two if they plan on drafting one of the many dynamic receivers available, but fans shouldn't expect a splash that moves the Ravens into the later stages of the first round.

What staying put can look like

The No. 14 is an interesting spot to be in for the Ravens. They can't afford to miss wildly on this pick considering the timeline their team is on, but it's also unlikely they get the best player at a certain position group, unless tight end Kenyon Sadiq slips far enough.

Jermod McCoy, who many believe is the most talented corner in the draft, has an injury history that could make him available to Baltimore at No. 14. The Ravens can save $19 million in cap space by releasing corner Marlon Humphrey after June 1. The Ravens have a history of being active in the first round of the NFL Draft and fans should expect anything fro DeCosta's crew inside the Ravens front office.