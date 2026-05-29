Baltimore Ravens Red Zone Offense Is Poised To Bounce Back in 2026

After fielding the most efficient offense at maximizing scoring opportunities deep into opposing territory in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens were among the worst in the league in that aspect of the game last season.

They had tremendous continuity along the offensive line, backfield, pass-catchers, play-caller, and, most importantly, under center with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yet, they went from a unit that ranked first in the NFL the year prior in converting trips to the red zone into touchdowns 74.2 percent of the time to plummeting to the bottom of the league with a conversion rate of 47.5 percent, which ranked fifth-worst.

This offseason, hardly anything stayed the same for the Ravens after missing the playoffs for just the second time in the Jackson era. Both the roster and coaching staff were overhauled between free agency, the firing of long-time head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, along with him, and the hiring of rising stars Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle to replace them.

The moves that general manager Eric DeCosta made to give this team a much-needed facelift, both at the helm of the team and the personnel components that makeup the roster has the Ravens primed to rebound in several facets of the game where they struggled or woefully fell short in 2025. Among the top areas of improvement that they are well positioned and equipped to make strides in is becoming a proficient and prolific offense again when it comes to the red zone.

Ravens emphasize on size and tenacity will pay major dividends

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As is the case in football, far more often than not at any level, games are won and lost in the trenches, which is where Baltimore's struggles began in 2025, not just in the red zone but in other key situations too.

For a team that still managed to finish second in rushing yards, they consistently had issues converting in short-yardage scenarios, especially near the goal line, leading to several pivotal drives stalling out just before reaching pay dirt and having to settle for three points on short field goals instead of six or more off of touchdowns.

The Ravens just weren't dominant at the point of attack in those situations, particularly at offensive guard, as the much-maligned tandem of Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhess was a glaring liability. Their inconsistent play and detrimental lapses that almost always came in the most detrimental moments adversely impacted the play of the other three offensive linemen in the starting lineup.

DeCosta vowed to make upgrading in the trenches on both sides of the ball one of his top priorities this offseason and delivered on that promise. In free agency on offense, he brought back veteran left guard John Simpson, whose tenacious playing style and work ethic were sorely missed in his two years away. With the Ravens' first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he selected consensus top interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane at No. 14 overall to play right guard, giving them a potentially devastating duo at the position and turning a weakness into a strength in the process.

While the Ravens still have a question mark and open competition at center following the departure of three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, the presence of Simpson and Ioane on the sides of whoever the successor winds up being will lessen an obvious tough blow.

The Ravens lost one of Jackson's favorite and most trusted red zone targets over the past four years when tight end Isaiah Likely followed Harbaugh to join the New York Giants. However, they are returning three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and have revamped their arsenal of pass catchers in the draft. They double-dibbed at wide receiver with a pair of big-bodied contested catch specialists in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and did the same at tight end with fellow rookies Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas, who are large, dynamic playmakers as well.

It remains to be seen what the Ravens' scheme on offense will look like under first-time play-caller Doyle and new offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford, but the expectation is for them to utilize outside and wide zone running concepts heavily.

As for whether they'll be transitioning into more of an 11-personnel team with more wideouts on the field more often or stick with the 12 and 13-personnel approach under a new regime, only time will tell. Either way, this unit is poised to get back to being among the best at finishing drives in the red zone to maximize scoring opportunities.