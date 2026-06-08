Baltimore Ravens CB Chidobe Awuzie: What he means to secondary

The Baltimore Ravens are currently scheduled to pay corner Marlon Humphrey four times what veteran Chidobe Awuzie is set to earn in 2026.

I can’t fathom why that is.

Awuzie proved to be, perhaps, slumping general manager Eric DeCosta’s only sage signing of the offseason a year ago, coming with far less money and fanfare than the arrival of corner Jaire Alexander, for instance, and providing exponentially more return and quality and impact, let alone value. Awuzie was, frankly. Baltimore’s top corner a year ago, certainly their best and most consistent at defending the boundary and he could mean even more to the secondary this season in rookie head coach, but proven defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter’s first at the helm.

Getting him back at $5M could mean another year where he proves to be among DeCosta’s best moves (though the acquisition of another former Bengal, pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, should trump all else). Awuzie's return could mean serious insurance should Humphrey’s role get slashed as it should outside, with him more geared to the slot. Awuzie is certainly primed to be among the Ravens more impactful performers.

Plenty Of Work To Go Around

The Ravens will be playing far more zone this season than a year ago, but in certain key man match-ups Awuzie will likely get his number called. Potential breakout candidates like youngster TJ Tampa are best suited to zone responsibilities, while Awuzie has the experience and pedigree to toggle through both. Nate Wiggins, a former first-round pick, should bounce back from an ugly second half of the season.

Minter plays as much quarters coverage as anyone in the NFL and will also have ample three safety looks, which can help keep Awuzie, 31, with an injury history of his own, on a pitch count.

Here’s how it played out in 2025:

Wiggins Humphrey Awuzie

Coverage Snaps: 656 529 388

Completion %: 56.5% 66.3% 52.7%

Yards/Completion: 10.8 13.6 11.3

TDs Allowed: 2 3 2

INT: 3 4 0

YAC: 186 312 70

Pass Breakup%: 10.2% 6.9% 12.7%

Completions 20+: 9 13 6

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the difference in coverage snaps between Awuzie and Humphrey shrinks and it’s going to be quite interesting to see if they slash Humphrey’s $19.25M salary at some point before camp.

Bringing players back for a second deal late in their career hasn’t gone great for DeCosta – Justin Houston, Kyle Van Noy for starters – but there’s reason to believe Awuzie, in the hands of a better staff and with what has to be a more formidable group around him, can pick up where he left off.

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